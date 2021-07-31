Naomi Campbell implores Jacob Zuma to appear before the State Capture Commission

Kaunda Selisho

Iconic model Naomi Campbell has penned an open letter to former South African president Jacob Zuma in the wake of unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.



Campbell posted a series of photos depicting the aftermath of the violence to her Instagram, along with a lengthy caption addressed to Zuma.

The model – who had a close relationship with South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela – implored Zuma to “act responsibly” and finish his appearance in front of the State Capture Commission.



“Each day you defy the courts and stoke division you take a step backwards from Madiba’s vision for South Africa to prosper and for their not only be equitable political justice but also economic justice,” wrote Cambell.



Read Naomi Cambell’s full open letter to Jacob Zuma below:

South Africans who had seen Naomi Campbell’s letter took to social media to share their thoughts on her input. Her opinion seems to have really polarised South African social media users.

Naomi Campbell spoke nothing but the truth… She really hit a nerve on some people here????, truth hurts pic.twitter.com/lfdwEfmsk5— Wendy_Mmbengz???????? (@wendz_Mmbengeni) July 30, 2021

Naomi Campbell has spoken nothing but the truth. Zuma has been a CURSE in this country! Truth be told, I stan a queen, amandala! ✊????✊????— SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) July 31, 2021

Naomi Campbell’s tweet seems to indicate that she has been carefully following SA politics, and not in a superficial way like Americans and other Europeans. Maybe Thuso Mbedu needs to consult her to understand SA politics ????— El Pristo (@EPristo) July 30, 2021

Naomi Campbell @NaomiCampbell has no clue that South Africans have long passed the Madiba's fake democracy stage. SAns are now celebrating real heros like Biko, Sobukwe & Hani while fight real issues like landlessness, poverty & systematic discrimination— Melissa Nelly (@MelissaNe10) July 31, 2021

The protests Naomi Campbell was referring to – which originally began in support of Zuma some weeks ago – later morphed into something else altogether.



This after Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for refusing to appear before the State Capture Commission.

At the height of the violence, the Jacob Zuma foundation went on to intimate that the looting and unrest in the country will only be quelled if he is freed from prison.

Speaking on social media, the foundation advocated for his “immediate release” from Estcourt Correctional Centre.

“It was just pure malice to incarcerate president Zuma whilst litigation on his detention without trial case [for a civil contempt] was ongoing,” the foundation said.

Zuma is currently serving his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after he handed himself over to the authorities.