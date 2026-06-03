MK party suspends chief whip Mokoena-Zondi with immediate effect amid corruption probe

Mokoena-Zondi demanded a portion of the salaries of the party's parliamentary staff each month for them to remain in their positions.

The MK party has suspended its chief whip, Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, with immediate effect pending the outcome of an internal investigation into allegations of corruption.

The party said Mokoena-Zondi’s suspension followed a meeting between the MK party’s president, Jacob Zuma, and national party officials.

“Ms Mokoena-Zondi has been instructed to hand over all party documents, records, assets, and any other Party-related materials in her possession with immediate effect.”

Arrest

Mokoena-Zondi was arrested last week and has since appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court for fraud and extortion charges.

She appeared in court on Thursday after handing herself over to the authorities in the morning.

Mokoena-Zondi was released on R30 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to 18 June.

Fraud and extortion

According to Zinzi Hani, a spokesperson for the police in the Western Cape, Mokoena-Zondi demanded a portion of the salaries of the party’s parliamentary staff each month for them to remain in their positions.

“It is alleged that during August 2024 to December 2024, the suspect headhunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers, and during their employment, she demanded payments under the pretext that it was for the legal cost of the president of the same party.

“They were forced to pay 50 to 60% of their salaries. In total, the suspect defrauded the members of approximately R233 317.99,” said Hani.

New chief whip

According to media reports, the chief whip said in her affidavit that the money collected from staff was a “voluntary contribution” meant to be a “gesture of appreciation” for the upkeep of the party’s Nkandla headquarters.

Mokoena-Zondi replaced Colleen Makhubele as the MK party’s chief whip in February.

The MK party has appointed Philasande Mkhize as Chief Whip, effective immediately.

Zuma’s daughter

Meanwhile, the MK party, without providing any details, said Zuma’s daughter Duduzile was an ordinary member of the party and nothing else.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party further wishes to place on record that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla holds no official position or responsibility within the Party. Her role is limited to that of an ordinary party member, and she does not exercise any authority on behalf of the party,” the MK party said.