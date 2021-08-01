‘Jerusalema’ crowned most played song of the past year

Kaunda Selisho

The past year has seen Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG scoop up award after award and last night’s South African Music Awards (SAMAs) were no different.

Master KG (real name Kgaugelo Moagi) scored the SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay award for the song which features singer Nomcebo Zikode as well as the International Achievement Award.

Jerusalema wasn’t the night’s only big winner. Artists such as Sho Madjozi, Kabza De Small and Blaq Diamond also won SAMA awards.

Complete list of #SAMA27 winners

Artist of the Year

Blaq Diamond

Record of the Year

Keep it Together – Matthew Mole

Music Video of the Year

Price to Pay – Miss Pru featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector

Album of the Year

Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Duo or Group of the Year

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year

Sho Madjozi – What A Life

Thank you ???????? vanhu va hino, swilo swa hino ❤️❤️❤️ #sama27 pic.twitter.com/dUMosWPCsF— What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) July 31, 2021

Male Artist of the Year

Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Bucy Radebe – Spiritual Encounter

Best Rock Album

Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck

Best Pop Album

Tribes & Angels – Locnville

Beste Pop Album

Twintig20 – Brendan Peyper

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Amakhaya – Max Hoba

Best Alternative Album

iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Best R&B/Soul Album

Uhambo – Soul Kulture

Best Hip-Hop Album

Zulu Man With Some Power – Nasty C

The #SAMA27 Best Hip Hop Album goes to @Nasty_CSA for Zulu Man With Some Power. Congratulations!!#REDEFINE pic.twitter.com/RMRV54g6tb— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 31, 2021

Best Kwaito Album

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Best Dance Album

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Best Traditional Faith Album

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best Contemporary Faith Album

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers

Rest of Africa

Songs in the Key of Love – Berita

Best Traditional Album

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Best Maskandi Album

Imfene kaMakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni

Best Jazz Album

Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

We’ve Known All Times – Wouter Kellerman

Best Afropop Album

Ngumama – Vusi Nova

Best Live Audio Visual Recording

Journey to the World and Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Best Collaboration

Mali Eningi – Big Zulu feat Riky Rick and Intaba yase Dubai

Best Produced Music Video

Hosh by Prince Kaybee feat Sir Trill – Ofentse

Best Produced Album of the Year

Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok and Vuyo Manyike

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi and Songo Oyama

Remix of the Year

Yehla Moya – Da Capo

Best Reggae Album

Persistence – Bongo Riot

Best Amapiano Album

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Best Gqom Album

Inzalo Yekwaito – Zinaro

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lebo M

Dr Lindelani Mkhize

PJ Powers

International Achievement Award

Master KG

Best Selling Artist

Mlindo the Vocalist – Emakhaya

Most Streamed Song

You’re the One – Elaine

SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay

Kgaugelo Moagi (Master KG) and Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema