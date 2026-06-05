Kylie Jenner does the Jerusalema — and South Africans are here for it

Billionaire beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner was filmed attempting the Jerusalema dance challenge during a Caribbean work holiday.

Kylie Jenner has given South Africans an unexpected reason to smile. The billionaire beauty entrepreneur was filmed attempting the Jerusalema dance challenge while on a brand trip to Turks and Caicos for her Kylie Cosmetics line. The clip has set local social media alight.

It was Jenner’s friend and influencer Yris Palmer who captured the moment on video, though she caused a stir of her own by referring to the dance as the “Caribbean Slide,” a mix-up that South African fans were quick to correct.

The Jerusalema challenge first swept the globe in 2020, when Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s song became an unlikely worldwide phenomenon.

Churches, emergency workers, and corporates from Lisbon to Lagos were all at it – a rare moment of South African culture crossing every border imaginable. Seeing an American A-lister joining in, even belatedly, has reignited that pride.

Jenner’s bikini-clad beach holiday has attracted plenty of headline attention on its own.

According to reports, she and her entourage are staying at a sprawling beachfront estate that sleeps 11 and comes with a private beach, pool, spa, and gym, and is reportedly renting for around R 725 000 per night at current exchange rates.

The trip also has a business dimension: Kylie Cosmetics, originally launched as Kylie Lip Kits in November 2015, only officially entered the South African market in April 2024, nearly a decade after its debut. The brand can currently only be found at ARC, Superbalist and Clicks online.

With a viral Jerusalema moment now attached to the brand, it may have just found its most relatable local marketing yet.