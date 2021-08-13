Is a truce brewing between Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa may have dropped a clue that her relationship with her estranged husband DJ Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) is currently in a better place, after a history of public spats since separating in late 2019.

A post on Instagram this week left social media users wondering if the two had put their troubles behind them.

Sharing a picture of her son in a go-kart, the caption read: “Guess whose [sic] back at racing. Thanks #Dad.”

Since it appears that Enhle and Black Coffee have decided to be cordial, there is an overwhelming assumption that this is a truce for the sake of their children.

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee past troubles

Since their separation in 2019, Enhle said the reason for their split was because of Black Coffee’s infidelity.

During their divorce proceedings, the Rockville actress demanded spousal maintenance of more than R131,000 per month. However, a court ruled in November 2020 that she could only get R15,000 in maintenance and R50,000 in child support.

The situation between the two got worse over the last 12 months. In May, Enhle applied for a restraining order, claiming the international DJ was abusive towards her in their marital home.

She also made claims she and her sons were left in the dark after their electricity bill was not paid by Black Coffee.

Enhle then found her voice and detailed different incidents of alleged violent altercations between the two.

“He has beaten, berated, rendered me broken and unworthy. I have, within the marriage and now as an estranged spouse, endured gaslighting, emotional, verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse at his behest.

RELATED: Mbali claims she was ‘beaten, rendered unworthy’ by Black Coffee

“The extent of the turmoil I experienced in the marriage as a result of the abuse and the extramarital affairs were so severe that I was admitted to a facility and treated for depression,” she said in a statement.

Black Coffee has denied all the claims, alleging Enhle had “misled” the public. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court did not grant her application for a protection order.