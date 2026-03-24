Grammy winners Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini reunite on the decks in Durban, and fans want more

The reunion of Grammy-winning artists Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini generated a storm online, leaving fans eager for new music.

Fans in South Africa were excited when the two Grammy-winning stars surprised everyone by sharing the stage in Durban.

South African netizens were sent into a frenzy after Grammy Award-winning producers Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini reunited onstage. The moment instantly trended online.

The surprise appearance took place during Bantwini’s intimate album-listening event in Durban. During the event, fans were treated to a nostalgic and emotional musical crossover. This performance reignited memories of their past collaborations.

Black coffee and Zakes Bantwini reconciliation 🤧 pic.twitter.com/IT5rImqJkk – Mnyamani 👑 (@Zikamnyamane) March 24, 2026

The viral moment quickly made waves across social media platforms. It showed the two industry giants sharing the stage and exchanging warm energy. Meanwhile, audiences were visibly thrilled by the unexpected link-up.

The reunion also featured vocalist Mondli Ngcobo. This further heightened the excitement among attendees who recognised the chemistry reminiscent of their earlier hits.

For many music lovers, the sight of the two Grammy-winning talents together is a reunion of musical brothers.

Fans flooded timelines with emotional reactions, describing the reunion as “healing”, “iconic”, and “long overdue”. Others went a step further, openly campaigning for new music from the duo, saying the country needed another timeless anthem.

A powerful union

@RealBlackCoffee and @ZakesBantwiniSA, well done on standing next to each other after many years. What do you have planned for us this year? 😭😭pic.twitter.com/COnICrZUZK https://t.co/o3QalDyibS – Kuwa Mwangalifu (@londani_t) March 23, 2026

Both artists boast musical journeys that have shaped the global perception of South African house and electronic sounds. Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has become one of the world’s most celebrated DJs and producers.

His Grammy win for Best Dance Electronic Album cemented his influence on the world stage. In addition, his residencies in Ibiza and collaborations with international superstars elevated his brand into a cultural movement.

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Zakes Bantwini, born Zakhele Madida, has similarly carved out a powerful legacy.

Known for blending soulful house with traditional influences, he has long been praised for his songwriting, live performance energy, and commitment to elevating African storytelling through sound.

His own Grammy triumph alongside global collaborators proved his artistry resonates far beyond local borders.

Their musical partnership dates back more than a decade, producing memorable tracks that dominated dance floors and radio playlists.

Songs like their early 2010s collaborations became cultural touchstones for a generation of house music lovers.

However, whispers of creative distance in later years left fans unsure if they would ever witness the magic again.

Circulating clips fuelled speculation about upcoming projects, and many celebrated the deeper meaning of unity between two influential Grammy winners.