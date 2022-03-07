WATCH: Bonang and Big Zulu spark dating rumours

Lerato Maimela

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is still roaming the streets of South Africa, after hinting on social media that she would soon be leaving the country again to jet off to her next adventure.

The luxury beverage brand owner seems to have also found new love in the few months since she has been back in the country after spending some time in New York City last year.

A day before Valentine’s Day, Matheba took to social media to let everyone know they should buy flowers for their loved ones and partner, and one of her fans replied to the post asking the media personality about her boyfriend’s whereabouts.

Bonang responded to the question by letting the follower know her boyfriend was right next to her, before stressing the fact that she genuinely does have a boyfriend, but that no one seems to believe her.

For a minute. No one believes me. ???? https://t.co/WMQhoBW7P4— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) February 13, 2022

Although Queen B has gone public with the news that she is in a relationship, she has not yet disclosed who her partner may be.

She is however rumoured to be in a relationship with South African rapper Siyabonga ‘Big Zulu‘ Nene.

The television presenter took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to share a video showing her and Big Zulu in conversation.

What got Bonang’s fans talking was the way in which the musician was holding her during their conversation. Matheba was also seen blushing and giggling throughout the video, and this made her followers speculate there may be a romantic connection between her and Big Zulu.

One of Queen B’s fans recorded the video from her Instagram story and shared it on Twitter.

Tweeps were immediately obsessed with the idea of Bonang and Big Zulu being a romantic item, and many questioned what Big Zulu might have said to the luxury beverage brand owner which left her blushing.

After Matheba came across the shared video on Twitter, she responded to the post by saying: “A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant.”