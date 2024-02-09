7 sexy tips to make this year’s Valentine’s Day memorable

Here's how to win Valentine's Day 2024.

Valentines’ Day is about flowers, chocolates, greeting cards and teddy bears. But that’s the daytime, and while restaurant dinners and romantic say-so’s have become a way of life for most couples and desirous lovers, the bedroom is often forgotten in the rush to retail therapy.

A sensory Valentine’s Day experience is about taking a step beyond traditional gestures and couples immersing themselves in a world of heightened sensations and pleasure.

By carefully considering and creating an environment that engages you and your partner’s senses, couples can create an unforgettable Valentine’s Day that strengthens their bond and ignites their passion.

Whether through the soft glow of mood lighting, the tantalizing taste of desserts, or the intimate exploration of each other’s desires, this Valentine’s Day promises to be a celebration of love in its most sensory and profound form.

Set the mood

The foundation of a memorable Valentine’s Day lies in the ambiance. Sex educator Lisa Welsh said the importance of mood lighting must not be underestimated.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day trends and facts that will surprise you

“Dim the lights or drape coloured sheer fabric over lamps to create an intimate atmosphere,” she suggested. Fairy lights and strategically placed candles can transform your space into a romantic haven. She cautioned, however, to keep candles at a safe distance to avoid any mishaps.

Tunes to light the flame

Music plays an important role in setting the tone for the evening. “Choose a long playlist of background music that complements your personal taste without overwhelming your senses, ensuring a seamless experience without the need to constantly manage the tracks,” she said. Jazz, ambient lounge or house can do the trick, but keep the beat bass-like and consistently sensual.

Teasing Tastes

The evening’s culinary choices are equally important. “Opt for light meals followed by simple yet sensual desserts like strawberries and whipped cream,” suggested Welsh, the playful possibility of enjoying these treats directly off one’s partner for an added element of surprise, even though it might sound as a cliché. “That’s because it works, in most cases,” she said.

Please Tease

Building anticipation is key to a thrilling Valentine’s experience. “A suggestive photo or a sneak peek of lingerie can leave your partner eagerly awaiting the evening’s dessert,” said Priscilla Olivier of specialist online retailer Sexy Curves. “Nothing beats igniting desire by starting off with a few naughty hints of what’s to come.”

Explore New Ground

Welsh and Olivier agree that couples should endeavour to break free from the confines of routine by exploring new spaces within their home and on each other’s bodies.

“Consider using a body pen to draw maps on your partner’s skin, turning your intimate time into a delicious adventure,” suggested Olivier. It is quite literally an invitation for couples to venture into uncharted sensual territories.

ALSO READ: Philippine mayor gives singles extra pay on Valentine’s Day

Foreplay Makes Sense

The integration of scents through candles, essential oils, or a hint of perfume can significantly enhance the sensory experience.

“A delicate scent can elevate the mood, making the environment even more inviting and sensual,” she said.

Foreplay is paramount in the sensory journey, shared Welsh. “Use satin blindfolds, soft fabrics, and sensual massage techniques to heighten your partner’s senses and anticipation.” She also suggested incorporating playful elements like feather ticklers or riding crops to explore different sensations.

After the tease and when it comes to the visual climax of the evening, Olivier said, “Wear your most empowering lingerie and reveal it slowly, allowing your partner to savour every moment.”

This not only heightens visual stimulation but also reinforces a deep connection between partners. Never rush sensuality, she said.

A Kink In The Tale

There’s no reason not to dip your toes into an ocean of possibility when it comes to new sexual experiences. Olivier recommended starting with accessible items like cuffs or vibrating rings.

“Incorporating a bit of kink can be a thrilling addition to your Valentine’s Day, but it’s essential to choose activities that both partners feel comfortable with,” she noted, and for the more adventurous, try warming lube or bondage sets.

“The secret is to keep it intimate and consensual, no matter what,” said Welsh.