Natasha Thahane reveals pregnancy, fans ask who the baby-daddy is?

Kaunda Selisho

Popular Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane sent her fans into a frenzy on Tuesday morning, after she revealed that she will soon become a mother.

Thahane posted a photo from her maternity shoot on her social media platforms.

In the photo, she bares her belly in a silky crimson two-piece bralette and skirt against a silky crimson backdrop.

Fellow celebrity moms, Minnie Dlamini, Loot Love, Samkelo Ndlovu, Rami Chuene and Cici all congratulated her.

Fans speculate on who is the father

Fans also congratulated the star and got in their jokes playing on the DJ Mpahorisa song about Natasha Thahane’s last known boyfriend, soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch.

“Lorch Jr udlala kamnandi,” [Lorch junior plays well] commented @thegreatdynasty on Instagram.

“Lorch utrappa kamnandi” added @s_m_mangena.

Over on Twitter, people let their unsolicited opinions fly.

Natasha is too young to fall pregnant idc— PRESIDENT YA GROOVE (@Riccardo_Elle) March 8, 2022

Others compared Natasha to Rihanna, who recently announced her own pregnancy.

????????aibo Natasha went on a Rihanna Mode just like that? pic.twitter.com/N13FUUsbaG— Salawexe | Official  ฿ (@Salawexe_Jnr) March 8, 2022

It also brought up questions about whether or not Natasha and Thembinkosi are still together.

Natasha and lorch are still together?— Nefelibata???????? (@thobile_tho_oni) March 8, 2022

The pair sparked dating rumours in June last year after travelling to Zanzibar at the same time and posted similar pictures from the same vantage point.

They later gave in and stopped pretending they were not dating but things have been quiet on the publicity front for the couple recently.

At the time of writing, Natasha and Lorch were not following each other on Instagram.

If the pair has split up, it would be incredibly awkward for all the people who rushed to congratulate the soccer player for Natasha Thahane’s pregnancy.

Natasha is most popular for her roles on shows like the Netflix smash hit Blood & Water, BET Africa’s Isono and Mzansi Magic’s The Queen.

She recently made headlines after appearing on Podcast and Chill with MacG where she claimed to have had her studies in New York funded by the government.

PICS: 5 times Natasha Thahane and Lorch hinted at a relationship