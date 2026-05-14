Rachel Kolisi in new Jetour T2 as road show comes to an end

As a brand representative for Jetour, Rachel initially drove the seven-seater X70 Plus

Jetour brand representative, Rachel Kolisi, has come to the end of her roadshow around South Africa to promote her new documentary, ‘Falling Forward’.

‘Falling Forward’ is Rachel’s personal journey of identity, resilience and rebuilding after major life changes. It reflects on her childhood and upbringing, as well as her marriage to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. And her experience with motherhood.

Constant public scrutiny

It also explores what it is like living under constant public scrutiny, alongside emotional challenges, loss and healing, and ultimately rediscovering purpose, faith and self-worth.

Rachel’s reflections, as captured in the documentary and in her memoir, co-written with Zibu Sithole, will resonate with every woman who’s had to begin again. Reviews describe the work as candid and inspiring, reflective rather than revealing and emotionally honest without being sensational.

Her roadshow, which included a screening of the documentary, launched in early March in her hometown of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, before travelling to Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town in April.

‘Falling’ Forward is a deeply personal journey of identity, resilience and rebuilding after major life changes. Picture: Supplied

Jetour brand ambassador

As a brand representative for Jetour, the SUV brand launched into South Africa in September 2024, Rachel initially drove the seven-seater X70 Plus. As a busy working mother, comfort, space and safety in a vehicle was paramount, and the X70 didn’t disappoint.

About this model, Rachel said that it had everything she needed, “Luxury, space and comfort. And the standout features make every day easier.”

Rachel is now driving the Jetour T2, another model that fits effortlessly into her busy lifestyle. As a philanthropist, fitness enthusiast, devoted mother, and now co-author and documentary creator, she is constantly on the move, with the T2 offering the reliability, comfort and style needed for every journey.

Jetour T2 offers everything

Spacious interior support both family life and work commitments, while comfort-focused driving makes peak-hour Cape Town traffic or longer journeys more manageable. Advanced features help to stay connected while on the move, with safety systems providing additional confidence on South Africa’s varied road conditions.

Combined with its bold, contemporary SUV design, the Jetour T2 offers a blend of functionality, comfort and presence suited to everyday demands.