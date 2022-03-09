PICS: Inside Marciel Hopkins’ bubbly winelands bridal shower

Renate Engelbrecht

‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’ presenter Marciel Hopkins might be guiding the process of South African farmers finding their matches on the kykNET reality series, but this past weekend, the spotlight was on her – the bride to be.

The brunette was treated to a lavish bridal shower in the Cape winelands with beautiful views of Table Mountain from the popular De Grendel Wine Estate and Restaurant in the Plattekloof area, where her father, Charles Hopkins is also the winemaker.

“My heart bursts with gratitude to have been able to celebrate the last couple of weeks before my wedding day with so many incredible women with ice cold @degrendelwines MCC and a breath-taking view of Table Mountain on Saturday,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures filled with glowing women in colourful attire, bubbly in hand.

She thanked them all for their love, support and sisterhood over many years of friendship.

“I get so much inspiration from these remarkable women, friends and family in my life. Cheers to the final countdown!”

Photographer Anrie Swan captured the day perfectly and Marciel’s mom, Annaline Hopkins, was responsible for the flowers on the day.

“A warm summer’s day with bubbles, cake and socialising,” is how Swan described the day.

Marciel wore a beautiful blue dress with cut-out detail by Cape Town-based designer Lena Lisa on the day.

The television presenter got engaged to Handré Lourens at the 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa in July 2020.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “I have been waiting very long for the day that I can call @marcielhopkins my fiancé. #shesaidyes.”

The couple’s wedding day is around the corner and the last bit of wedding planning for their April wedding is underway.

Marciel, her mother and brother, Henry recently spent some quality time at Back’s Restaurant and Deli.

“Wedding matters and quick catchup,” Marciel’s mother captioned her photo.