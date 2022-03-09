Sho Madjozi is back on social media and declares that she is not pregnant

Kaunda Selisho

Musician Sho Madjozi has returned to social media after a brief break of not posting any updates and the first thing she wants people to know is that she is not pregnant.

Her declaration comes hot on the heels of Natasha Thahane’s pregnancy announcement along with celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe, Blue Mbombo, Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia Louw, influencer Vongai Mapho and global superstar Rihanna.

First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there. pic.twitter.com/wsLo21Pu6C— What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 9, 2022

The assumption by fans is also based on the fact that prior to Riky Rick’s passing, Madjozi had last posted an Instagram picture in December.

Prolonged silence by female social media users is usually assumed to be a sign that a woman is expecting and may be reluctant to confirm the news before they feel ready to share.

Madjozi also revealed on Instagram that she had recently gone through a tough time in her personal life.

“Ohhhhh man! How are you guys doing!? Thanks to everyone that’s been checking on me, I’ve been figuring out some stuff and I had to take some time for myself. I discovered two people on my team had been stealing and doing all sorts of dodgy things to block opportunities from me,” revealed the musician in her caption.

“Some of the weapons formed against me were prospering a little bit hey. It’s been painful but I’m tired of sitting around feeling miserable about it,” she added.

Madjozi confirmed that she is now under new management and has recorded new music that is almost ready to be released including visuals for a new song that she features on that is set to debut on Wednesday evening.

“I’m looking cute, and I’m working on something ridiculous… P.S. I’m not pregnant.”

Twitter users immediately began to troll her, stating that they do not believe her.

That’s exactly what someone who’s pregnant would say ????⚰️— Bojack Horsewoman (@tadala__) March 9, 2022

But you look pregnant or am wrong?— Mongkane (@ScoliwaNgoash) March 9, 2022

Why you not pregnant coz all the 10s are pregnant?— Thabang (@Thabang015_) March 9, 2022

Vele we can’t see that you’re pregnant. Angani it’s john cena’s???????????????? pic.twitter.com/eg7649jICH— usis’thizeni✨ (@KhanyeyyNgubane) March 9, 2022

You sound like you are pregnant pic.twitter.com/D6ygoyGCoo— Tams Yow (@YowTams) March 9, 2022

