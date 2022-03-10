Big Zulu clears the air on Bonang dating rumours

Lerato Maimela

Media personality Bonang Matheba has been shaking tables on social media after dropping hints that she was in a relationship, and recently sharing footage of her and South African rapper, Siyabonga ‘Big Zulu’ Nene had fans speculating that he could be the new man in her life.

Earlier this month, Matheba took to her Instagram stories to post a video of herself interacting with the rapper, and their intimate and adorable conversation got fans speculating that the two may be in a romantic relationship.

After the video was shared on Twitter by a fan, Bonang quoted the tweet by saying “A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant.”

A Zulu man will sweep you off your feet. Stay vigilant. https://t.co/SmaOKqBtoG — Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) March 5, 2022

Big Zulu recently took to social media to clear out the air and squash the allegations that he and Bonang are dating.

Nene posted the same video on his Instagram profile that Matheba had shared on her story, making it clear in the caption of his post that he and Bonang were just having a friendly conversation, and that there is nothing more going on between them.

“Nkabi Nation. Uthando Lunye. Cha besixoxela nje noSisi @bonang_m akukho okutheni ukwazane nje nodadewethu. Ngibonge futh ngethuba nokuzehlisa,” said the rapper in the caption of his post.

Although we now know that Big Zulu and the television presenter are not an item, it is hard to tell whether Queen B is on the same page as she took to the comments section of the post and left a number of in love, and heart emoji’s for the rapper.

Matheba claims that she is indeed in a romantic relationship, but has not yet disclosed who her partner is.