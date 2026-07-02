A firefigther, economist and marketing pro – meet the cast of ‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ S3

Married at First Sight Mzansi is back for season three, premiering 5 July on Mzansi Magic. Meet the eights singles on this year's cast.

Last week, Mzansi Magic announced the highly anticipated third season of Married at First Sight Mzansi, sparking widespread conversation and speculation about which brave singles will take part in this year’s social experiment.

Since its debut, the hit reality series has become appointment viewing for audiences across the country, consistently trending at number one on X throughout its first two seasons and driving conversations long after each episode airs.

Premiering exclusively on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 5 July 2026, the new season kicks off with a 90-minute special at 5.30pm. Thereafter, new episodes will air weekly at 6pm.

This season’s panel of experts includes relationship expert Thabang Mashigo, relationship coach and officiating minister Pastor Xolani Hlitana, intimacy expert Mpume Zenda, and marriage and family counsellor Bakhe Dlamini, who returns after first appearing in Season 1. Together, they will guide a new group of singles as they embark on the biggest leap of faith in search of lasting love.

Meet the singles:

Esethu Seku (32)

Esethu Seku. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Entrepreneur Esethu Seku is originally from the Eastern Cape and was raised by her father’s first wife. A devoted mother to her 11-year-old daughter, she has overcome significant personal challenges and after three years of being single, is ready to find lasting love.

Hlulani Ngobeni (28)

Hlulani Ngobeni. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Receiving manager Hlulani Ngobeni is the youngest of 10 children from a polygamous family. Following the loss of his father, he faced a difficult period that reshaped his outlook on life and relationships. He now believes marriage is the next important step in his journey and hopes Married At First Sight Mzansi can help.

Laurinda Mabunda (31)

Laurinda Mabunda. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Economist and researcher Laurinda Mabunda has been single for a year-and-a-half. She hopes to find a relationship built on love, stability and emotional safety.

Lesiba Tleane (34)

Lesiba Tleane. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Home and car financier Lesiba Tleane holds an engineering degree and comes from a close-knit family. Once a self-proclaimed “King of lifestle”, he has embraced a different lifestyle as he enters Married At First Sight Mzansi in preparation for the marriage he has always wanted.

Matshediso Maphutse (36)

Matshediso Maphutse. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Sales and marketing professional Matshediso Maphutse has been a mother since the age of 19, working hard to build a better future for herself and her daughter. Having overcome heartbreak and betrayal, she is ready to open her heart again.

Nompumelelo Sobopha (24)

Nompumelelo Sobopha. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Entrepreneur, hairdresser and makeup artist Nompumelelo Sobopha lost both her parents in a tragic accident when she was three years old. Independent and resilient, she has built her life through determination and hard work and is now looking for a partner who shares her vision for the future.

Obren Masuku (38)

Obren Masuku. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Creative entrepreneur Obren Masuku is a devoted father of two who credits his late father with shaping his values around family and relationships. Having recently ended a long-term relationship, he is ready for a fresh start in love on Married At First Sight Mzansi.

Prince Zwide Zwane (37)

Prince Zwide Zwane. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice

Firefighter Prince Zwide Zwane’s belief in love and marriage was shaped by the example set by his late father. Despite the heartbreak of a broken engagement, he remains hopeful about finding his life partner.