‘MamMkhize didn’t do anything’ – Zola7 clears the air

South African musician and 90’s pop culture icon Bonginkosi ‘Zola7’ Dlamini took to social media and posted a video to squash recent rumours that MamMkhize (Shawn Mkhize) had blessed him with a million rand.

The rumours were based on a City Press article published at the weekend claiming that the businesswoman and reality television star had pledged R1 million towards helping the rapper after recent calls for donations.

It was assumed that he was ill and calls began for fans to rally behind the beloved artist and offer financial assistance.

It was later reported that Zola7 was recently diagnosed with Epilepsy and that he was taking medication to manage his condition.



After initially denying that he needed financial assistance, the musician has accepted the offer from fans and listed his manager’s bank account as the official place to send donations.

During the time that people were pledging their support and reaching out to help Zola, MamMkhize expressed her wish to help before meeting with Zola and posting photos and videos from their meeting on social media.

In his video, he promised to make a plan to assist a lot of the people who had turned to him for help after the reputation he built on his TV show where he assisted people with their problems.

“There’s a problem. I don’t want people to scam you all. I am being told that there are people who are trying to get you guys who are contributors to contribute to them instead of contributing to me,” said Zola.

He then shared his manager’s banking details and asked people to direct all their efforts to his manager who would then serve as his official point of contact.

Zola also thanked MaMkhize and assured his followers that she did not do anything wrong.

“She just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son. By the way, she is doing something amazing. It is not my part, it is not my position [to say what that is].”

