Kim K claps back at Kanye after leaked conversation with Pete Davidson

Lerato Maimela

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce has once again become a public spectacle after the rapper and producer took to social media to go on another rant.

The 44-year-old producer shared a picture of the badges which have been placed on his first daughter, North west’s school backpack on his private Instagram page.

The badges appear to be animated or illustrated pins of Kanye, Kim, as well as a random green alien which fans and followers of the star have been trying to decipher to either be Kim’s new boyfriend or just a badge which North finds to be interesting.

In the caption of the post, Ye expressed that he will do all that he can to protect his family and make sure that he is still a big part of his children’s lives, and also made it clear to his daughter that God is very much still alive and because of that fact, anything is possible.

“This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” said West in the caption of his post.

Kardashian took to the comments section of the post to ask the rapper to stop with the narrative that he does not have access to his children whenever he would like to see them, as he was at Kim’s home on Monday morning to fetch their children to take them to school.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” said Kardashian.

Their exchange comes after a conversation between Ye and Kim’s new comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson were leaked on social media by Davidson’s friend.

The messages in the screenshots show how Pete reached out to the producer to try and salvage their relationship because he understands that being in a relationship with Kim Kardashian means that he would have a relationship and bond with Kim and Kanye’s four children.

The texts show how Pete asked West to meet up to discuss a mature way to deal with each other for the sake of Kim’s children as well as for the sake of maintaining peace.

The Stronger hitmaker responded by saying that Pete was more than welcome to make an appearance at the producer’s Sunday Service event, which takes place every Sunday.

Davidson made it clear that he would not be meeting West in public because he does not want to involve the public as well as the press in their private matters.

Davidson also offered to help Ye out with any mental health issues which he may be facing, as he too struggles with mental health issues and has found some ways to deal with them.



Ye was seemingly not willing to acquiesce to Davidon’s requests.