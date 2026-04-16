The decline of marriage: Why more women are choosing divorce

Here's why more women are choosing to exercise the freedom to choose relationship outcomes that best serve their well-being.

StatsSA has recorded a significant decrease in marriages over the years, while also noting that more females are filing for divorce than males are.

It is reported that fewer couples are getting married than ten years ago, with those choosing marriage doing so at a later stage.

As many women are choosing to exercise the freedom to choose relationship outcomes that best serve their well-being, it is important to understand the reasons why divorce has become more common amongst females.

High divorce rates

The latest data recorded by StatsSA has revealed a significant rise in divorce rates and a steady decline in the number of registered marriages, which is considered a profound shift in the country’s marital landscape, especially amongst women.

“The new data shows a notable uptick in divorces and a clear trend: women are increasingly the ones initiating the end of a union.”

Divorces have increased by 8,9% compared with those recorded between 2023 and 2024.

Based on the Marriages and Divorces 2024 report conducted by StatsSA, around 13 853 wives were the first to file for separation, representing approximately 57.2% of all divorces granted in 2024.

33% of husbands, totalling 7 976, initiated the divorce process in 2024.

“This trend, consistent in previous years, reflects a broader evolution in women’s autonomy and their access to legal avenues that protect their rights within marriage.”

Is age just a number?

According to StatsSA, the long-term decline in marriages provides important context for understanding the rise in divorces initiated by women.

“Age remains a telling factor in the profile of women initiating divorce.”

The data indicate that 70% of women who filed for divorce were younger than their husbands, reaffirming traditional age patterns in South African marriages. In contrast, 16,5% of female divorcees were older than their partners, while 7,1% were the same age.

The highest number of divorces was recorded between the ages of 40 to 44 years, while those aged 35 to 39 follow closely.

Economic participation is said to be a contributing factor in divorce rates, as the highest proportions were found among women working in professional, semi-professional and technical occupations. These were followed by those in managerial, administrative roles, accounting, and women in clerical and sales positions.

“Access to income and professional stability can expand a person’s capacity to make decisions that serve their own interests, including leaving relationships that are no longer working for them.”

No set priorities

According to Family and Divorce Law in South Africa, a disparity in priorities may cause females to feel they deserve better for themselves, as these disparities can grow into obstacles as the marriage matures.

“Whether it’s a divergence in career aspirations, lifestyle choices, or family planning, the lack of alignment can lead to emotional detachment and, ultimately, the dissolution of the marriage.”

Effects of parenting

Despite South Africa being one of the most diverse nations in the world, conflict can escalate between couples, especially relating to religious, cultural, or ethnic differences.

“Couples from diverse backgrounds may find themselves at odds over deeply ingrained beliefs and traditions, especially when it comes to raising children.”

Often, couples also disagree over how children should be raised and about parental responsibilities.

“The tension and resentment that build up over time can be corrosive, undermining the marital relationship and leading to its eventual breakdown.”

Other factors

When couples are unable to find common ground on financial matters, disparate views on budgeting, spending, saving, and investing can create discord that spills over into other aspects of marriage.

Sexual incompatibility also poses as a major challenge due to changes in sexual desires, frequency or preferences that can lead to dissatisfaction for one or both partners.

“This discontentment can manifest in various ways, including infidelity, which is a significant precursor to divorce.”

Addiction and abuse, whether it relates to substance abuse, pornography or an unhealthy attachment to social media. It can erode trust, disrupt family dynamics and lead to emotional and sometimes physical separation between spouses.

Complex dynamics

Unique challenges arise in long-distance relationships, including loneliness and the struggle to maintain intimacy. A breakdown in communication remains one of the biggest contributing factors in almost 70% of divorces.

“When couples fail to express their needs, concerns, and feelings adequately, misunderstandings proliferate, leading to emotional detachment and divorce.”

Unidentified and untreated mental health issues can be a ticking time bomb in relationships. While other couples are said to simply grow apart over time.

“Changes in individual interests, career paths, or personal growth trajectories can create a gradual but irreversible rift, leading to the mutual decision to part ways.”

The bad outweighs the good

Amidst the rise of social media, lines are often blurred between the private and public spheres.

“Excessive use of these platforms can lead to emotional detachment in the family unit, as spouses may prioritise virtual interactions over real-world connections.”

Based on the findings from StatsSA, a constant downward trajectory in marriage registrations across the 10-year period from 2015 to 2024 suggests that there is a sustained and structural shift in how South Africans approach long-term unions.