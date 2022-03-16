‘Touchdown London’ – Bonang jets off to a new city

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Bonang Matheba’s latest career moves or where she is travelling to always seems to capture the nation’s attention, namely, that of her strong fanbase.

After her recently celebrated return home from the Big Apple – a trip that was deemed as a permanent move – she’s out of the country again.

During her time in New York, the star was seen sightseeing, attending award shows, attending fashion week and was mistaken as Zoe Saldana however it wasn’t unclear what she was doing in the city for several months.

The talented presenter touched down in London, England on Tuesday evening as expected, her fans quickly went on social media to share this information.

Bonang posted her travel diaries on her Instagram account and the Rolls Royce logo on the jet engine impressed fans who thought she was on a Rolls Royce jet.

Based on her pictures and Instagram stories, the London Eye is among the places she visited as she landed.

After landing back in South Africa during the new year, people couldn’t help remember the time Bonang shut down Twitter spaces making damning allegations against her former management firm, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Bonang Matheba and CSA are still in a legal dispute with both parties having made allegations against each other. Her move to the United States is attributed to this dispute.

CSA emailed a statement to The Citizen and also shared the statement on Twitter alleging that Bonang is “currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months”.

Since the dispute, the businesswoman, founder of House of BNG hasn’t been seen on our television screens, nor heard on radio and once frequent on Instagram, the presenter has minimised how much she shares.

But since her return, the news cycle never fails to not mention her.

Bonang and Big Zulu fans speculated that the two may be an item after Matheba took to her Instagram stories to post a video of herself interacting with the rapper. Their intimate and adorable conversation got fans speculating that the two may be in a romantic relationship.

Big Zulu denied the rumours, as Bonang has teased for months that she is in a relationship but kept mum who this mystery man is.

