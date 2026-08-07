Bonang Matheba to be honoured at Basadi in Music Awards

The awards will take place at the Joburg Theatre on Saturday, 8 August.

Media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba will receive the Trailblazer Award at the fifth Basadi in Music Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 August.

According to the organisers, the Trailblazer Award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry through leadership and innovation.

Matheba has worked in television and radio for more than two decades. Her broadcasting career includes presenting on LIVE (later Live Amp), YFM and Metro FM. She has also hosted major events, including the South African Music Awards, Metro FM Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, Miss South Africa, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the BET Awards International Red Carpet and Global Citizen: Mandela 100.

She is also the founder of House of BNG, executive producer and star of the reality television series Being Bonang, and the author of From A to B.

Basadi in Music Awards founder and chief executive Hloni Modise Matau said Matheba’s impact on the industry made her a deserving recipient of the honour.

“The Trailblazer Award is reserved for individuals whose impact changes the course of an industry. Bonang has done exactly that,” said Modise Matau.

Bonang Matheba on receiving the award

Matheba said receiving the award was meaningful because it came from women working in the industry.

“Thank you to the Basadi in Music Awards for this incredible honour. To be recognised alongside women who’ve shaped this industry is a privilege I don’t take for granted,” she said.

Matheba said the recognition had reaffirmed her commitment to growing House of BNG and the Bonang Matheba Foundation.

The 2026 Basadi in Music Awards will be held under the theme Rewind and the campaign Africa to the World.