Israel Matseke-Zulu rallies behind Zola7

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It seems the entertainment fraternity is rallying behind actor and artist Bonginkosi ‘Zola7’ Dlamini.

After Shauwn ‘MamMkhize’ Mkhize and DJ Cleo paid the kwaito star visits amid concerns over his health, Israel Matseke-Zulu showed his support as well.

Last week, a video featuring Zola7 sitting and talking to people while smoking was shared on social media, along with claims he was epileptic and in serious need of medication and financial assistance.

There was backlash to the video being leaked, as people wondered whether or not the celebrity was getting assistance from those within his immediate circle.

Zola7 did confirm during his appearance on MacG’s podcast in May 2021 that he is living with epilepsy and this was the cause of his health problems.

Matseke-Zulu added his voice to those willing to assist Zola7, the two recently reminisced about their days in the iconic drama series Yizo-Yizo, their friendship, and the ups and downs they have both experienced over the years.

The actor shared a video with Zola and a friend sitting down on a couch talking about his life experience after getting his leg amputated when he suffered from gangrene.

The former Gomora actor joked to Zola7 he’s even “faster now” after losing his leg, has a new zest for life calling it his “fast pace”.

Adding he took it for granted when he had two legs.

Watch:

The Kwaito legend’s health issues have also subsequently led to a rise in fake death reports, something he has had to deny repeatedly.

Following his initial denials that he needed financial assistance, as reported from the City Press earlier in the week, the musician has accepted the offer from fans and listed his manager’s bank account as the official place to send donations.

Mamkhize’s visit was viewed as the businesswoman’s way of possibly sending money to Zola7 but he denied it, saying she only cooked for him and meet his son.

Even though Zola has had his setbacks, he is scheduled to perform at The Bears Palace for the Strictly Kwaito Legends in Mpumlanaga on 2 April.