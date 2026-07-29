‘Is that a compliment?’: Anele Mgudlwa on claims she had weight-loss surgery

The TV star said someone assumed that she did gastric bypass.

Radio and television presenter Anele Mgudlwa recently reacted to claims that she had gastric bypass surgery.

Gastric bypass is a type of weight-loss (bariatric) surgery that helps people lose weight by changing how the stomach and small intestine handle food.

“There’s a lady that thought, that assumed that I did gastric bypass and that’s how I lost the weight. Is that a compliment?” she said in a clip from her radio show, Anele & The Club, shared on social media.

Mgudlwa’s body transformation first made headlines in 2021.

At the time, she regularly shared updates from her fitness journey, including gym workouts, hikes, sports activities and meals on social media.

While Mgudlwa has not publicly said how she lost the weight, she said she has no issue with people who choose to undergo weight-loss surgery.

“There is nothing wrong with that. You go the surgery way, please thumbs up. You’ve got the money, you’ve got the time to recover.”

Anele Mgudlwa: ‘If I had a BBL’

Mgudlwa previously joked about rumours that she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift while sharing an update after being stranded at an airport.

“It just dawned on me that my bottom is getting sour because I had been sitting down for so long.

“And then I thought to myself, if I had a BBL, I wouldn’t have these problems because a BBL is like having your own mattress,” she said in the video.