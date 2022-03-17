Kanye West suspended from Instagram, Trevor Noah calls him out

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kanye ‘Ye’ West no longer has a platform, albeit temporarily, to rant about his personal issues with former partner Kim Kardashian after the social media giant Instagram suspended his account this week.

The controversial musician and fashion designer recently started using Instagram to share his grievances about Kim’s parenting and her new partner, comedian Pete Davidson who leaked private messages of their disagreements as a way to get sympathy from the public.

The rapper has also bullied Davidson repeatedly, even going as far as depicting him in a music video showing him chopping off his head in a clay dough music video, calling it “art” after he was criticised for the depiction.

The rapper has also lashed out at celebrities who have publicly called him out for his behaviour and harassment towards the people mentioned above.

Kanye feels he’s being intentionally not included in the decision making of his kids’ lives and has expressed his disapproval of Kim’s relationship despite their marriage falling apart late last year.

The Yeezy’s creator still hopes he can win Kim back even though a US court ruled that they are both now legally single.

Instagram has viewed Kanye’s recent antics on its app as violating its policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

It was reported by Buzzfeed that Ye would not be able to post, comment, or send DMs for 24 hours.



The Meta (Facebook) spokesperson said they have taken several posts down on Ye’s account for violating its policies and if he continues after the 24-hour suspension they could “take further action”.

Kim says Ye’s conduct has become “scary” as his harassment could result in someone getting hurt.

“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete, and this will all be your fault,” the businesswoman said in the text messages that Ye shared on his Instagram account.

Since Kanye’s abusive social media commentary has been going on for a few months, some high profile celebrities have spoken against it.

‘Terrifying to watch’- Trevor Noah

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah unpacked the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation in a segment on his show.

Noah says at first Ye’s posts were viewed as “romantic”, “funny” as he went to certain lengths to win back Kim.

Some people couldn’t find any sympathy for Kim because they assumed she loves “publicity” and enjoyed being a celebrity.



Noah argued: “Yes, I get that, but there’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Please leave me alone.’”

Noah says the story keeps escalating, particularly after Davidson leaked text messages between himself and Ye.

As a comedian, Noah couldn’t help make fun of their text message exchange but said what Kim is going through “is terrifying to watch” and spotlights what many women go through.

He compared to the question women in abusive relationships often get, “when will they leave.”

Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022

“A lot of women do realise when they do leave, the guy will even get crazier… Asking Kanye to stop clearly isn’t helping. But at the same time, he hasn’t broken any laws but still, she is being harassed.”

Noah adds he gets parts of Kanye arguments but related to a time when he witnessed the abuse his mother went through from a partner.

He says many people told her “she was overreacting” with the abuse she suffered until it reached a time he got a phone call that his mom was shot in the head.

“It seems like nothing, again I am not saying Kanye will [do something] but you see it in all these stories where people saw it but [did nothing].”

Kanye did call out Noah, calling him a “coon,” an offensive term to refer to a black person.