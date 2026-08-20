Stargate SG-1’s icon Christopher Judge aka Teal’c lands at Comic Con Africa 2026

Comic Con Africa runs from 24 to 27 September 2026 at the Joburg Expo Centre.

With just over a month to go, Comic Con fever is reaching its peak as South Africa prepares for another instalment of the continent’s biggest pop culture festival.

Comic Con Africa runs from 24 to 27 September 2026 at the Joburg Expo Centre, promising an expanded lineup of events, interactive experiences, and panels that cater to every corner of fandom.

Teal’c

This year’s spotlight falls on Christopher Judge, the acclaimed actor and voice artist best known for bringing to life Kratos in the award‑winning God of War video game series.

Judge’s portrayal of the iconic character earned him global recognition, including Best Performance at The Game Awards 2022 and Best Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, cementing Kratos as one of gaming’s most complex and recognisable figures.

Beyond gaming, Judge is celebrated for his role as Teal’c in Stargate SG‑1, appearing in more episodes than any other cast member.

MacGyver

His television credits include MacGyver, The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air, and Sirens, while his voice work extends to X‑Men: Evolution, where he portrayed Magneto.

Judge will appear at Comic Con Africa from 25 to 27 September, participating in panel discussions, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

Richard T Jones

Joining Judge on the lineup is Richard T. Jones, the acclaimed American actor whose three‑decade career spans roles in Judging Amy, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Hawaii Five‑O, Narcos, and his current role as Sergeant Wade Grey in The Rookie.

Jones will be at the festival from 25 to 27 September, taking part in live panels, autograph signings, and photo ops, offering fans a rare chance to engage with one of television’s most versatile performers.

Alison Sealy-Smith

Adding to the star power is Alison Sealy‑Smith, the Barbadian‑Canadian voice actress best known as the voice of Storm in X‑Men: The Animated Series and the recent X‑Men ’97.

Her portrayal of the powerful mutant leader helped define a generation of superhero storytelling and remains one of the most celebrated performances in animated television.

Sealy‑Smith has also voiced Gamora in Silver Surfer and appeared in fan‑favourite series including Spider‑Man and Sailor Moon.

Rick and Morty

Comic Con Africa 2026 will also host the voices behind the Emmy‑winning animated hit Rick and Morty. Ian Cardoni (Rick), Harry Belden (Morty), and Spencer Grammer (Summer) will appear from 24 to 26 September, giving fans the chance to meet the stars behind the cult interdimensional adventures.

Panels, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities will allow con‑goers to connect directly with the actors who bring the show’s sharp humour and fantastical storylines to life.

Festival organisers say the lineup underscores Comic Con Africa’s growing stature as a global pop culture hub.

“By bringing Christopher Judge to Comic Con Africa with Capitec in 2026, fans are offered a rare chance to meet a titan of gaming, sci‑fi, and fantasy,” organisers noted.

With its mix of celebrity appearances, immersive experiences, and fan‑driven panels, Comic Con Africa 2026 is set to be an unmissable celebration of creativity and fandom, cementing Johannesburg as the continent’s pop culture capital.