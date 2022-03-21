‘Looking like rich Jewish old money’ – Somizi on a high after announcing new talk show

Xanet Scheepers

Popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been in quite the celebratory mood of late, popping champagne at every opportunity he gets – and with good reason.

Things are finally looking up for the Idols SA judge and co-host of Moja Love’s newly launched reality dating show Lovey Dovey.

The show has been described as a cross between shows like Big Brother and Love Island, and was a resounding success, judging by viewers’ reactions after the first episode aired on Saturday 19 March.

Somizi’s career ground to a halt after his and estranged husband Mohale Motaung’s dirty laundry was aired publiclym which led to him “taking some time off” from Season 17 of Idols SA to deal with his personal circumstances.

The TV personality also took time off from Metro FM after the shocking revelation of physical abuse allegations against him by Mohale made headlines.

In August 2021, Mohale accused Somizi of breaking his ribs and almost knocking out his teeth among other things, in what he claims was jealousy-fuelled domestic abuse while they were still living together.

However, things started looking up for Somizi when he was announced as one of the judges for Season 18 of Idols SA in February, alongside hip hop artist JR Bogopa and actress and performer Thembi Seete.

Taking to social media two weeks ago, Somizi informed his fans and followers he is back “with a glittering bang”, and that they are in for a ride.

“One thing I promised myself and my supporters on my return to @idolssa is that I’m bring my heart soul and everything… attention to every freaken detail… taking my place and space… rightfully so… coz your prayers can not go to waste… shaming the devil… giving my all… you’re in for a ride… coz SOMIZI is back with a glittering BANG,” he captioned his post.

‘Downtime with Somizi‘

The flamboyant personality took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that his new talk show, Downtime with Somizi, will be airing on Friday 8 April.

“#2 DOWNTIME WITH SOMIZI… set your alarms… kushubile uGod and my ancestors are at play… and your prayers @dstvza @1magictv,” the entertainer captioned his post.

In a statement on Monday, Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said they are excited to keep introducing new content to their viewers while celebrating local icons and local food, adding that a show like Downtime with Somizi will appeal to their audience’s diverse and discerning tastes.

“It’s another exploration for the channel to play in the talk show genre, which viewers have previously enjoyed. 1Magic will continue to expand its repertoire with shows that cut across many genres and formats, and that’s something our audience can continue to expect from us,” she said.

What to expect from the new talk show

The new 13-episode series is a talk show with a twist: Somizi chats with a pair of guests during an activity that takes them outside of their comfort zone as they take part in an outrageously fun and quirky experience for the first time, before heading to a relaxed and lowkey dinner where themed topics will be explored in-depth.

From Peggy-Sue Khumalo and Connie Ferguson talking about the beauty of love and the pain of loss, to Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai waxing lyrical about telling it like it is, Downtime with Somizi will offer viewers a deeper glimpse into some of the most famous and celebrated names in the country.

Other featured guests include T-Bo Touch and DJ Sbu (the hustlers); Bobby Motaung and Shauwn Mkhize (the soccer rebels), and Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo.

Travelling chef and sommelier Xolani Mancotywa – South Africa’s first certified Sake sommelier – will present a menu and theme for each episode to delight guests.

Downtime with Somizi will air every Friday at 20h30 from 8 April 2022 on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103).