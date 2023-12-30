WATCH: ‘You’re one of a kind’- Bahumi pens heartfelt message to Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo celebrated his 51st birthday just before Christmas. His daughter's super special message to her 'Bathong' is a must-read!

Bahumi Mhlongo penned a heartwarming message dedicated to her father post his birthday.

Somizi celebrated his 51st birthday a few days ago. In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, 30 December, Bahumi reminisced about one of her nights out on the town with her famous father.

“Posting this video because it’s the only one I can from this night. Before the wigs were sliding off, before you pulled yours out while fans were trying to take pics with you, before my heels were chucked, before words were slurred, this is where it started.

“Uvele wathi: Daughter, don’t you wanna hop from marquee to marquee & club to club for vibes?”

“As the responsible parent, I asked, ‘Do we have accreditation?’, Wavele wathi ‘Nope! We’ll see where the night takes us. If they kick us out, it’s their loss,” she wrote.

Bahumi said that evening proved to her that she “made the right choice in heaven”.

Wishing her father a happy birthday, she wrote: “To make it social media official, happy birthday to my ‘Bathong’, my ‘Kulungile Goodbye!’, my knight in glittering armour, the one whom God said ‘these two, definitely,’ whom through it all, we’re still here. @somizi you’re one of a kind.”

ALSO READ: ‘This is embarrassing’: Netizens react to Somizi’s ‘fake’ message from Mbongeni Ngema

Inside Somizi’s birthday celebration

On 23 December, Somizi posted a video on his Instagram account, giving his followers a glimpse of how he celebrated his special day.

The video was accompanied by a sweet caption as Somizi reflected on 2023.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not LIVING MY DREAMS. 2023 has been nothing less of a miracle. I’ve really had a great year in every aspect. Yesterday was my birthday. I reflected. Did some introspection. I’m so grateful for life. For love.”

The media personality and former Idols SA wrapped up his message by thanking his fans for their love and support.

“Your love and support supersede all the negatives. The birth of Sompire Kids is the highlight of my year, and thanks to YOU. I wish all your dreams come true as well. I love you all.”

NOW READ: Leleti Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, and other Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema