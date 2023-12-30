Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

11 minute read

30 Dec 2023

04:31 pm

WATCH: ‘You’re one of a kind’- Bahumi pens heartfelt message to Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo celebrated his 51st birthday just before Christmas. His daughter's super special message to her 'Bathong' is a must-read!

Somizi and Bahumi Mhlongo

Somizi and his daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

Bahumi Mhlongo penned a heartwarming message dedicated to her father post his birthday.

Somizi celebrated his 51st birthday a few days ago. In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, 30 December, Bahumi reminisced about one of her nights out on the town with her famous father.

“Posting this video because it’s the only one I can from this night. Before the wigs were sliding off, before you pulled yours out while fans were trying to take pics with you, before my heels were chucked, before words were slurred, this is where it started.

Uvele wathi: Daughter, don’t you wanna hop from marquee to marquee & club to club for vibes?”

“As the responsible parent, I asked, ‘Do we have accreditation?’, Wavele wathi ‘Nope! We’ll see where the night takes us. If they kick us out, it’s their loss,” she wrote.

Bahumi said that evening proved to her that she “made the right choice in heaven”.

Wishing her father a happy birthday, she wrote: “To make it social media official, happy birthday to my ‘Bathong’, my ‘Kulungile Goodbye!’, my knight in glittering armour, the one whom God said ‘these two, definitely,’ whom through it all, we’re still here. @somizi you’re one of a kind.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bahumi (@bahumimhlongo)

ALSO READ: ‘This is embarrassing’: Netizens react to Somizi’s ‘fake’ message from Mbongeni Ngema

Inside Somizi’s birthday celebration

On 23 December, Somizi posted a video on his Instagram account, giving his followers a glimpse of how he celebrated his special day.

The video was accompanied by a sweet caption as Somizi reflected on 2023.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not LIVING MY DREAMS. 2023 has been nothing less of a miracle. I’ve really had a great year in every aspect. Yesterday was my birthday. I reflected. Did some introspection. I’m so grateful for life. For love.”

The media personality and former Idols SA wrapped up his message by thanking his fans for their love and support.

“Your love and support supersede all the negatives. The birth of Sompire Kids is the highlight of my year, and thanks to YOU. I wish all your dreams come true as well. I love you all.”

NOW READ: Leleti Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, and other Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

Read more on these topics

Somizi Somizi Mhlongo

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe