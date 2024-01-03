WATCH: ‘Here’s the explanation’ – Somizi on THAT ‘Mbongeni Ngema text’

'I wish I could wake bhuti Mbongeni to tell you he’s the one who sent the message before he passed'...Here's Somizi's 'please explain'.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has addressed the now-deleted WhatsApp message he claimed was sent to him by the late Mbongeni Ngema.

The legendary playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! died in a car accident on Wednesday, 27 December.

On the same day, Somizi posted a screenshot of a message he said was sent to him by Mbongeni. However, the message looked like Somizi was the one who sent it.

Somizi addresses the WhatsApp message

Somizi said that even though he had promised never to explain himself on social media, he needed to address this.

The former Idols SA judge said he and other Sarafina! cast members have a WhatsApp group called Mbongeni Tribute, so when he heard about his passing, he wanted to share the message that Mbongeni sent to him with the group.

He said instead of sending the message to the group, he sent it to Mbongeni.

“I sent the same message, not realising that it is a message that looks like I have sent myself to Mbongeni. I hope you get it, and I am never going to explain this again.

“I get why there was a huge uproar, and I am not the type. I was just sharing how special this message was and how amazing it happened a few days before he passed on.”

‘That was the mistake’

Somizi urged fans to move on from the incident, emphasizing that it was an honest mistake.

“That was the mistake … whether you believe it or you don’t, I explained it. Whoever was swearing at me is justifiable … here’s the explanation, take or don’t take it. We have to move on.

“I wish I could wake bhuti Mbongeni to tell you he’s the one who sent the message before he passed, but whether you believe me or you don’t, that’s your problem. I didn’t want it to outshine my mourning process because the funeral is on Friday, and I wanted to get it over and done with,” he said.

