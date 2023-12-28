‘This is embarrassing’: Netizens react to Somizi’s ‘fake’ message from Mbongeni Ngema

Social media users were up in arms, alleging Somizi sent himself a WhatsApp text which he claimed was from Mbongeni Ngema.

Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of ‘cloud chasing’ following Mbongeni Ngema’s passing. Picture: X/Twitter

Many celebs have shared tributes since the passing of the legendary Mbongeni Ngema on Wednesday, 27 November.

The world-renowned playwright, musician, and creator of the iconic South African musical Sarafina! passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening.

The 68-year-old Ngema was on his way back after attending a funeral earlier.

“Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening. He was a passenger in the vehicle,” his family revealed in a statement.

Uproar over Somizi’s ‘message’ from Mbongeni Ngema

Among the celebrities who paid their respect to the star, was Sarafina! actor and media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who posted a WhatsApp text which he alleged came from Ngema.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Somizi expressed his pain as he captioned the WhatsApp screenshot that read:

“Good evening Mhlongo. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for what you did for me when I was at my lowest ebb. Without any provocation or me asking for help, you extended your hand towards me. You are the only one of the hundreds of my children who stepped forward for me. This has gone to the deepest and innermost of my being…”

Somizi need to be cancelled as in yesterday, what nonsense is this 🚮 🚮 🚮 🚮 🚮 🚮 pic.twitter.com/8lWfEbFuuD December 28, 2023

The message was followed by a lengthy caption from Somizi, expressing his love for the late Sarafina! creator.

Somizi’s Instagram screenshot.

Social media reacts to Somizi’s Ngema post

Fans have since slammed Somizi, calling him an attention seeker as they allege the message looks “fake”.

One comment reads: ” Why is Somizi sending himself WhatsApp texts and pretending they are from Mbongeni Ngema?”

Another one said: “Somizi is an attention-seeking old lonely man, every time a celebrity dies, he acts like a chief mourner. Sies.”

Why did Somizi do that? Did he forget green message on WA is sent by you?! Attention seeking is a drug — Mwelase (@_Teegan__) December 28, 2023

Somizi after hearing that Mbongeni Ngema has passed away… pic.twitter.com/2qZNdjzHno — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) December 28, 2023

Somizi Mhlongo sent himself a whatsapp text to thank himself for helping Mbongeni at his lowest (I assume when he was exposed to being a creep). He just forgot the text should be grey on the left and not have a tick.

Mbongeni Ngema pic.twitter.com/iDdnEUsT8t — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) December 28, 2023

I wonder what conversations Somizi and his friends are going to have about the screenshot.

I hope they tell each other if they've messed up… pic.twitter.com/MMiXMV4mjg — M A T H U S I 💐 (@zeewa2c) December 28, 2023

Somizi, why fake a convo with the late Mbongeni Ngema? 👀 Next thing you know, you'll be asking for a duet with the ghost of Sarafina! — Fortunate (@Fortunate__) December 28, 2023

Why is Somizi sending himself WhatsApp texts and pretending they are from Mbongeni Ngema 👀 pic.twitter.com/KWW6fBk31u — 🦍 (@Tdker) December 28, 2023

