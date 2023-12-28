‘This is embarrassing’: Netizens react to Somizi’s ‘fake’ message from Mbongeni Ngema
Social media users were up in arms, alleging Somizi sent himself a WhatsApp text which he claimed was from Mbongeni Ngema.
Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of ‘cloud chasing’ following Mbongeni Ngema’s passing. Picture: X/Twitter
Many celebs have shared tributes since the passing of the legendary Mbongeni Ngema on Wednesday, 27 November.
The world-renowned playwright, musician, and creator of the iconic South African musical Sarafina! passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening.
The 68-year-old Ngema was on his way back after attending a funeral earlier.
“Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening. He was a passenger in the vehicle,” his family revealed in a statement.
Uproar over Somizi’s ‘message’ from Mbongeni Ngema
Among the celebrities who paid their respect to the star, was Sarafina! actor and media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who posted a WhatsApp text which he alleged came from Ngema.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Somizi expressed his pain as he captioned the WhatsApp screenshot that read:
“Good evening Mhlongo. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for what you did for me when I was at my lowest ebb. Without any provocation or me asking for help, you extended your hand towards me. You are the only one of the hundreds of my children who stepped forward for me. This has gone to the deepest and innermost of my being…”
The message was followed by a lengthy caption from Somizi, expressing his love for the late Sarafina! creator.
Social media reacts to Somizi’s Ngema post
Fans have since slammed Somizi, calling him an attention seeker as they allege the message looks “fake”.
One comment reads: ” Why is Somizi sending himself WhatsApp texts and pretending they are from Mbongeni Ngema?”
Another one said: “Somizi is an attention-seeking old lonely man, every time a celebrity dies, he acts like a chief mourner. Sies.”
