Royal news: Kate and William’s flirtatious moment, Queen too proud to use wheelchair

Lerato Maimela

In this royal update, a royal expert shares his thoughts on why the Queen does not want to use a wheelchair.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dancing on Caribbean tour gets royal fans talking on social media, the 95-year-old monarch has released her own brand of dish soap, and Prince Harry’s reason for releasing a statement to the media and public has been revealed.

Queen Elizabeth refuses to use a wheelchair

According to royal insiders, the monarch has made it clear to senior Buckingham Palace aides that she does not want to arrive at the late Prince Philip’s memorial in a wheelchair.

The Queen recently pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service due to concerns surrounding her comfort during the service which would have required her to sit in Westminster Abbey for more than an hour.

She is, however, determined to attend her late husband’s memorial service, and is determined to walk to and from the stage on the day because does not want to use a wheelchair.

According to Express, Royal expert Gyles Brandreth shared his opinion with Philip Schofield and Josie Gibson that the Queen’s decision to not want to use a wheelchair may be because she has too much pride and does not want to be seen in a wheelchair.

“She is extraordinary, she is a little bit less mobile than she used to be that is as simple as that also she doesn’t like the idea of being seen in public and in a wheelchair.

“Her sister Princess Margaret was often towards the end of her life photographed in a wheelchair, and it felt a little bit undignified,” said Brandreth.

Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton’s dancing gets royal fans talking

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their Caribbean tour in Belize where they spent a full day engaging with the locals and learning more about the culture of the country.

During the tour festivities, Kate and William attended the traditional Garifuna festival where they joined the crowds in dancing and celebrating.

Laura Cacho, the local organiser said that the couple “danced like nobody’s business” with the locals, and also added that the Duke and Duchess both had rhythm and danced beautifully.

“He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me. Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her,” said Cacho.

Taking to social media, the couple shared some videos of their experiences in Belize on their Instagram page, and their fans took to the comments sections of their posts to express how delighted they were to see Prince William getting loose and swaying his hips from side to side to the beat and rhythm of the music.

Queen Elizabeth II is now selling her own brand of dish soap

Amidst health scares and postponed public engagements, Queen Elizabeth II is on a mission to expand her brand.

Vanity Fair recently reported that the 95-year-old monarch has released her own line of dishwashing liquid soap.

The bottle’s label reads; “Inspired by a shared passion for protecting our environment, we have collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living, to create our dish wash just 10 miles from the estate, using the finest botanical ingredients.”

The new product is available in 500ml bottles, and can be bought for £14.99 (R293.98) from the gift shop which is located at her home in Nortfolk.

Prince Harry was worried Meghan would leave him before bold statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from their royal duties was the result of many issues, but one main issue which Harry made clear was that Britain’s media drove him to leave the country with his family, in an attempt to protect his family.

“We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health…So I did what any husband and what any father would do — I need to get my family out of here,” said Prince Harry some time last year during an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

That was not the first time the Duke of Sussex raised the issue.

A few months after he and Meghan Markle started dating, Harry released a statement requesting for the media and members of the public to respect Meghan’s privacy, as well as the privacy of their relationship.

The statement reads, “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game – it is her life and his.”

A source revealed to The Times that Harry’s statement may have been led by the fear that Meghan would leave him if he did not speak up for her to the public.

“It did feel like that if the palace was not able to stand up and support his girlfriend, against some of that disgusting coverage . . . then who in their right mind would ever consider entering into a relationship [with him] in the future?

“He was very exercised about some of that coverage. He definitely felt that if nothing was done to support her, then she would be, ‘I’m not sure this is what I signed up for’,” said the source.