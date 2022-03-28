WATCH: Chris Rock has been making fun of Jada and Will since 2016

Sandisiwe Mbhele

An old clip of Chris Rock poking fun at Will Smith and Jada Smith boycotting the Oscars in 2016 has resurfaced.

After Will slapped Chris at this year’s Oscars for making fun of his wife’s hair loss, it seems that his reaction may have been building for some time.

Chris Rock hosted the Oscars in 2016 after critics complained and pointed out the award show’s lack of diversity, calling it “too white”.

High profile actors including the Smith’s boycotted the Oscars that year because the lack of diversity was also visible in the list of nominees and movies recognised.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Jada Pinkett Smith and other celebs who struggle with alopecia

Chris poked fun at this boycott during his introduction monologue as host.

He compared Jada’s boycott of the Oscars to him boycotting “Rihanna’s panties, I wasn’t invited.. Its an invitation I wouldn’t turn down”.

Chris proceeded to say he understood the boycott because Jada was mad that Will didn’t get nominated for his lead role in Concussion, which was critically applauded.

Watch: Chris Rock makes fun of Will and Jada’s 2016 Oscars boycott

Ahhhh I get it now.



2016 Oscars Chris had a lot of jokes for Jada because she was boycotting the Oscar’s on behalf of Will.



Will probably came in tonight waiting for Chris to say something slick… & he did. ????



Hence the “Keep my wife’s name out your f ***** mouth.”



I dig it. pic.twitter.com/JsM6OCYq2P— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 28, 2022

People who supported Will’s actions (him slapping Chris) have continued to defend him on social media. The video has also gone viral and many memes have been circulating on social media.

SA Celebs react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

South African celebrities also took to social media to give their two cents about the incident.

Actress Bonnie Mbali said she would want a partner like Will who would “defend” her as he defenced Jada while media personality Dineo Ranaka said she “is Will Smith”.

“People say be grateful, be kind and yes ‘be careful of the devil because in the highest moment he comes for you’. NO, but you guys are high in your most disrespectful moments. You are very disrespectful in your high moments, even me in my high moments I am going to be disrespectful.”

If you don’t defend me like Will did Jada …masiyeke !— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) March 28, 2022

I relate to Will Smith sooo much at this moment. I don't condone smacking people, i just relate cause yo, people be talking crazy and just going on with they bad self. Ain't spose to be like that mara if you can,just mize, if you can't and you snap, forgive yourself, it happens.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 28, 2022

At this rate Will Smith will be at Sun City for the shandis!!????????— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 28, 2022