‘Idols SA’ star Karabo Mogane and his wife announce pregnancy [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order...

In a heartwarming revelation, Idols SA star Karabo Mogane and his wife, Sinesipho Mbandazayo-Mogane, have shared that they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

The singer took to social media platforms to share the news, also thanking God for the blessings.

He posted a cute video of him and his wife, showing off her growing, cute baby bump.

“See what the Lord has done,” Karabo wrote, captioning the video.

Fans and other celebrities have congratulated the couple.

“OMG…my people…I’m so happy…you guys will make great parents…all the blessings to your family,” Lindi commented on Instagram.

Mellissa wrote: “Congratulations to this beautiful family. May the Goodness of the Lord follow you.”

Karabo and Sinesipho’s third wedding anniversary

While the pair have been together for almost 10 years, they tied the knot in September 2021 and will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary later this year.

Last year, on their second anniversary, Sinesipho took to Instagram to express gratitude for their journey together despite facing challenges.

“29.09.2021. We took so many Ls this year at some point I didn’t think we’d live to see today but God made sure that there was plenty to be grateful for. ‘I love you, still about you 7 years of mjolo and counting. Happy 2nd anniversary myeni wam [My husband],” she wrote.

Karabo has also consistently shown his love for his wife on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, he penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my lover and best friend. I’m the happiest when I’m with you. May God continue to bless our union and the fruits that it bears.

“I’m grateful that 2024 is a year of open doors for the both of us. I love you Mankwali, Bhukula, Mkhwanazi Sontulikazi, inkonjani ebhabhe emafini iqhayisela ezinye.”

