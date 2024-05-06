Mzansi TV shows and celebs pay tribute to Mpho Sebeng [PICS]

The actor passed away in a car accident on Sunday...

Tributes continue to pour in for the late actor, Mpho Sebeng. Pictures: Twitter/X

Mzansi celebrities and local TV shows have paid tribute to the late actor and TV presenter Mpho Sebeng.

The 31-year-old passed away in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of Sunday morning, his family confirmed in a statement.

The family also shared that the actor’s funeral and memorial service details will be communicated in due course.

ALSO READ: ‘His family loved and were proud of him’ – Actor Mpho Sebeng dies in car crash

Sebeng made his television debut on Justice for All and Zero Tolerance before landing his significant TV role on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Ring of Lies which earned him a Best Actor South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nomination in 2018.

Throughout his career, Sebeng starred in many different shows, including Scandal, The Queen, Hush Money, Zbondiwe, and Netflix’s Miseducation and The Brave Ones.

Local TV shows honour Sebeng

Current local TV productions have paid homage to the late actor by inscribing ‘RIP Mpho Sebeng’ on their clapperboards.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared pictures of some of the clapperboards from shows like Champions, Isitha The Enemy, Isiphetho: Destiny, Skeem Saam, and more.”

He really left us dented! pic.twitter.com/f2AKoi7syX — Esethu Yamkela Juqu🌈 (@EsethuYummyJ) May 6, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Respect starts at home’ – Celebs joins outrage over Glenvista High School teacher assault

‘Your incredible legacy will live on’

Other Mzansi celebrities like DJ Sbu, Swankie Mafoko, and Nthati Moshesh have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Sebeng.

“In the wake of Mpho Sebeng’s untimely passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. Our nation mourns the loss of a bright star. May his legacy inspire future generations of artists to constantly evolve,” the South African Government wrote on X.

What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. 💔💔💔💔💔Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones. 🕊️🤍🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/2ulYbIqfjw — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) May 5, 2024

God did a number here.

My heart? Shattered.



Robala ka kgotso abhuti waka. We laughed. We lived. We made art together, and always gave glory to God.



I love you long time. #RIPMphoSebeng 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/s3zm3pjFJn — Swankie Mafoko🏳️‍🌈 (@SwankieMafoko) May 6, 2024

Robala ka kgotso, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ Your incredible legacy will live on through your unforgettable performances. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/ESu0vX4P86 — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 5, 2024

I’m devastated 💔.



We shared some dope moments my brother, I’m glad I got to constantly remind you about how amazing you were at your craft and how your level of humility was a rare find.



Ulala ngoxolo mfowethu 😔.#RIPMphosebeng 🫶🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/eGVaqdbeHg — Gcwanini (@MelodyMiyaVibe) May 5, 2024

Brother



I don't know.

You've successfully touched us all. All of us in beautiful ways.



Congratulations on everything, especially winning the love of a nation.



I wish we had that coffee.



Rest easy.



I love you.#RestInPeaceMphoSebeng #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/cAtKmqhppB — Nyaniso Dzedze (@NyanisoDzedze) May 5, 2024

NOW READ: ‘Umkhukhu Challenge’: Cowboii on how the viral song and dance challenge came about