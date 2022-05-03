Royal news: Princess Charlotte celebrates 7th birthday, William irritated by Kate’s mother

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal news update, royal fans are intrigued by how much Princess Charlotte looks like her father in the recent photographs taken for her 7th birthday.

An adorable Knitted Queen Elizabeth II doll has been released in celebrations of the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee and royal fans would like to get their hands on it, and Prince William has recently been irritated by Kate Middleton’s mother and her questionable antics.

Royal fans are obsessed with knitted Queen Elizabeth doll

Queen Elizabeth II marked a very impressive milestone earlier this year as the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the UK by reaching her 70th year as the reigning monarch.

In celebration of this milestone, many royal fans will have memorabilia in their homes to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

One of the most popular collectors item pieces which many royal fans would like to get their hands on is the adorable knitted Queen Elizabeth II doll which royal fans get to make all on their own.

After knitting the doll to the instructions given, the doll marks a resemblance to the monarch and is dressed in a yellow knitted coat with a yellow dress hat to match, with white gloves and a cute black knitted handbag to complete the look.

The Queen Elizabeth II knitted doll kit can be purchased online from Knitting By Post for €3,99 (R67,42).

Princess Charlotte looks very much like Prince William in her recent birthday pictures

On 2 April, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their daughter, Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday by sharing some recent birthday pictures with the family as well as royal fans on their official social media pages.

In the series of photographs, Princess Charlotte is seen posing in a lavender garden with her dog and a big smile, wearing a blue jersey and a polka dot shirt with collars that have been placed over her jersey.

Taking to the comments section of the posts, many royal fans could not help but share their opinions on the striking resemblance the 7-year-old princess has to her father Prince William.

Here are some of the comments royal fan’s made regarding Princess Charlotte’s birthday pictures:

“William’s mini me.”

“She looks soo like William.”

“She is the double of William. Happy birthday.”

“Daddy’s twin.”

“A mix between William and the Queen.”

“Oh my…she is Prince William with long hair. Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte.”

“She is more and more similar to the Prince William every year.”

“What a sweet princess. Can see so much of William in her.”

ALSO READ: Royal news: Prince William’s tantrums, Queen upbeat at 96 and ‘Megxit’ didn’t go to plan

Prince William irritated by Kate Middleton’s mother Carole amid falling out

There seems to be some in-law drama and tension between Prince William, Kate Middleton and Kate’s mother, Carole which has left the Duke of Cambridge irritated.

According to OK! Magazine, a source has revealed that Middleton has recently had a falling out with her mother which led to them not speaking for a few months after telling her to “back off” from her family’s affairs.

The source also shared that Carole would randomly show up to the Duke and Duchess’s home often unannounced, and this led to Kate putting her foot down and setting boundaries with her mother.

“Kate would be in the middle of a Zoom call or home-schooling the kids, and it would be Carole with a suitcase expecting to stay over,” said the source.

The source also added “She’d walk into the house like she owned the place and try to take over… and tell Kate how to dress the kids… It irritated William to no end.”