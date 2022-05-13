Natasha Thahane shows off her post-baby body

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Natasha Thahane looks like she has given birth, after the first time mom posted her post-baby body.

In March, Thahane surprised everyone when she announced she was expecting. She shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a photo from her maternity shoot on her social media platforms.

In the photo, she bared her belly in a silky crimson two-piece bralette and skirt against a silky crimson backdrop.

From the Blood & Water star’s Instagram posts in her stories, one can assume she has given birth. Natasha posted a picture of her showing off her toned body with the caption, “iMama.”

Netcitizens probed in the comments whether this was a post body picture, with her fans saying the clues were in her Instagram stories which confirm she had given birth.

In recent days the actress has visited doctors and given advice on what she is using on her skin post-baby. She also shared a picture of herself after birth which was dated 24 April, with a GIF with the words “sshhhhh.”

Picture: Instagram

Thahane had her baby shower in April and the theme was a neutral colour, white. She hasn’t shared pictures of her child as yet, nor their name.

When the pregnancy announcement was made, the biggest question on everyone’s lips was whether football player Thembinkosi Lorch is the father.

The pair sparked dating rumours in June last year after travelling to Zanzibar at the same time and posted similar pictures from the same vantage point.

They later gave in and stopped pretending they were not dating, but things have been quiet on the publicity front for the couple recently.

At the time of writing, Natasha and Lorch were not following each other on Instagram.

If the pair has split up, it would be incredibly awkward for all the people who rushed to congratulate the soccer player for Natasha’s pregnancy.

Natasha is most popular for her roles on shows like the Netflix smash hit Blood & Water, and is set to appear on the third season, BET Africa’s Isono and Mzansi Magic’s The Queen.

ALSO READ: Natasha Thahane reveals pregnancy, fans ask who the baby-daddy is?