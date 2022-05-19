Aleit Swanepoel’s company reportedly in financial trouble

Renate Engelbrecht

As tributes keep pouring in from across the country for the late Aleit Swanepoel, sources are now suggesting that the television personality’s company, The Aleit Group might be in financial trouble.

Swanepoel passed away on Sunday night and according to a medical report that was released yesterday, he died peacefully in his sleep due to myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

According to Netwerk24, Aleit Swanepoel’s relationship to a man called Hendrik Gerryts – who took his own life in March this year – is of concern. Gerryts’ seemingly successful financial business, HGG Financial Group, was a sponsor of Swanepoel’s kykNET series, Tyd met Aleit for six seasons of 13 episodes each.

Gerryts’ personal estate, as well as his company, has been sequestrated and liquidated since, and it is being thoroughly investigated as many who have invested with his company want to know where their money went. Netwerk24 says the amounts add up to the mismanagement of about R500 million.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that The Aleit Group is in financial trouble too, with Netwerk24 claiming they’ve been given this information by a trusted source. Hans Roosenschoon, Swanepoel’s business partner told the news entity that he was shocked to read about Swanepoel and Gerryts’ connection in the media, but refused to comment on whether The Aleit Group had financial problems.

Meanwhile, Tyd met Aleit is said to have been in the process of looking for a new sponsor for the popular kykNET series. In the series, Aleit always visited a well-known South African celebrity to catch up and see what they’ve been up to. This always came with a beautifully set table and some decadent treats – something Swanepoel was synonymous with.

Swanepoel’s big personality and caring heart have left a lasting impression with many. Details regarding Swanepoel’s funeral have yet to be made available, but The Aleit Group will be managing the arrangements and they will be releasing all necessary information in due course.