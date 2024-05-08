Daily news update: George building collapse | MK founder demand to remove Zuma from ballot | DA’s burning flag ad

News today includes according to the latest report, emergency services have so far retrieved 34 victims, as of 9:09pm on Tuesday night, but seven of those sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead by medical personnel.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has confirmed receiving a letter from uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) founder Jabulani Kumalo requesting the removal of Jacob Zuma as its leader.

Furthermore, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa said he is considering taking further steps against the Democratic Alliance (DA) over their much-criticised burning flag advert.

News Today: 8 May 2024

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect clear skies and warm temperatures across the country.

George building collapse: Another worker pulled from rubble 27 hours after collapse

Another George building collapse survivor was pulled out of the rubble successfully on Tuesday evening.

According to the latest report from the George Municipality mayor, Leon van Wyk, emergency services have so far retrieved 34 victims, as of 9:09pm on Tuesday night, but seven of those sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead by medical personnel.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

Van Wyk said there are about 41 people left unaccounted out of the 75 workers who were present at the site at the time of the collapse, which occurred at 2.09pm on Monday.

George building collapse: Another worker pulled from rubble 27 hours after collapse

Amanda Watson was the heart and soul of The Citizen newsroom

The Citizen newspaper news editor Amanda Watson passed away on Tuesday after a short illness. She was 56 years of age.

Amanda, nicknamed “Fighter” because of how she would always fight for her colleagues and team, and fight for the readers by wanting to seek out the truth, was the heart and soul of our newsroom. On Tuesday as news of her passing filtered down there was an unusual quietness in our newsroom.

Amanda Watson poses for a picture at The Citizen offices in Johannesburg, March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

We have received tributes from far and wide. They ranged from journalists within The Citizen, to past colleagues and people she had made an impact on over the years in covering stories or working with. The messages always had one clear thread running through them – care and patience for those that crossed her path. As one journalist recalled: “Mistakes were allowed to be made, just make sure you learn from them.”

Amanda Watson obituary

IEC responds to MK party founder Khumalo’s demand to remove Zuma from ballot

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has confirmed receiving a letter from uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) founder Jabulani Kumalo requesting the removal of Jacob Zuma as its leader.

In the letter circulating on social media, Khumalo insists the position occupied by Zuma is his.

MK leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In a statement on Tuesday, the IEC confirmed having received communication from Khumalo “on behalf of the MK party”.

IEC responds to MK party founder Khumalo's demand to remove Zuma from ballot

Johannesburg hits back at Eskom with its own demands for overbilling

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has hit Eskom with a reverse Uno card by demanding R3,4 billion in overcharges from it.

This after Eskom said on Monday it would take City Power to court over a R1.073 billion debt. It added the debt owed had reached “unprecedented levels, exacerbating Eskom’s already strained financial situation”.

Electricity pylons seen in front of the Johannesburg skyline, 2 June 2023.. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The city said it was taken aback by Eskom’s decision to drag the courts into the matter when the national power owed R3,4 billion in overcharges over the years.

Johannesburg hits back at Eskom with its own demands for overbilling

Burning issue: Zizi Kodwa moves to ‘red flag’ DA’s provocative election ad

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa said he is considering taking further steps against the Democratic Alliance (DA) over their much-criticised burning flag advert.

The DA’s election advert showed the burning of the flag as “a symbolic representation of the future that awaits South Africa if people do not vote for the DA”, opposition party leader John Steenhuisen explained at the launch of its campaign advert.

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa is considering what steps to take following the DA’s burning flag campaign advert. Picture: Supplied

The advert was widely slammed with President Cyril Ramaphosa calling it “treason” and “totally unacceptable” earlier on Tuesday. This after Kodwa already labelled it on Monday as an insult to South Africans, saying it had potential to “sow division and hysteria in our nation”.

Burning issue: Zizi Kodwa moves to 'red flag' DA's provocative election ad

In other news today:

