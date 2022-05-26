Megan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle ‘can’t speak’ after suffering stroke

Lerato Maimela

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has suffered a suspected stroke which has left him unable to talk.

The podcaster was due to make his way to the UK where he would have attended joyous events which will be taking place next week to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Mirror, the 77-year-old father of three began experiencing pains at his home in Rosarito, Mexico, before calling the paramedics who took him to the hospital by ambulance where he received immediate medical attention.

A source revealed that when the paramedics arrived, Markle was unable to speak to them, and had to write his symptoms down for them on a piece of paper.

“Tom was unable to speak to paramedics, he was so out of breath. He had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper,” said the source.

The suspected stroke comes a week after court documents revealed that the retired lightening director was experiencing some health issues.

“The court staff received a phone call from the plaintiff’s son prior to the hearing stating the plaintiff has suffered a medical emergency,” read the court document.

Thomas’s declining health comes as his court hearing was postponed. It was meant to be held between himself and the paparazzi company which he is currently pursuing litigations against.

The Duchess of Sussex has not seen her father in many years, and her older sister, Samantha Markle, has shared her concerns with GB News, revealing that Meghan has not yet contacted any of her family members following her father’s stoke.

“Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence.

“If she can’t find it in her heart or have the moral conscience to step forward then shame on her. He doesn’t have a lot of time. She’s going to have to live with that for the rest of her life,” said the oldest Markle sibling.

Samantha and her younger brother, Thomas Markle Junior, have moved closer to their father to be with him during this difficult time.