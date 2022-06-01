‘I don’t feel my money is safe anymore’, says Cassper after his bank card was cloned

Lerato Maimela

South African rapper, businessman, and part-time boxer Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo has recently been scammed out of an unknown amount of money, straight from his private bank account.

The Malome hitmaker took to social media to reveal that one of his bank cards had been cloned, and that the person who cloned it has been stealing money from his account for some time now.

Someone cloned one of my .@FNBSA cards and they have been having a ball with my money. It took me a while to notice so I don't know how much they really stole but I want to know how is it so easy to get a card cloned? Isn't our money supposed to be safe with these Banks?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2022

Cassper’s bank, First National Bank, responded to his tweet by asking if he had cancelled his cards and contacted the bank’s fraud department to get some assistance on the matter.

Hi there! Have you cancelled your card & spoken to your Fraud Team about what happened? The Fraud Team is available 24/7 on 087 575 9444. RB— RbJacobs (@Rbjacobs) May 30, 2022

The rapper reassured FNB that he did cancel the card and opened a case which is currently being investigated, and he also expressed how disappointed he is in the banking system.

Yes, opened a case and it's being investigated now. My issue is the fact that this can even happen nje. That's very scary. I don't feel that my money is safe anymore.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2022

Phoolo then posted another tweet where he said that South Africa feels like a gangster’s paradise.

South Africa ke gangsters paradise mara witsi!!!! Re phela s'Madafaka!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2022

Amidst all the chaos, Cassper has been working on a very exciting deal, as he has been revealed as the newest ambassador and face of Bitcasino.

The Doc Shebelza hitmaker will be a part of Bitcasino for an initial two years as a Global Ambassador, showing fans across the world how to join the crypto revolution with Bitcasino, where players can enjoy thousands of popular casino games, which they can pay for with a range of cryptocurrencies.

“I’ve got to where I am today by hustling and making smart decisions, and that’s why I play at Bitcasino. These guys know how to treat their players, and are setting the standard for crypto gaming. It’s the only choice for me,” said Nyovest.