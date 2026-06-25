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WATCH: Trevor Noah, Tyla, Cassper Nyovest and Mzansi celebrate Bafana’s historic World Cup win

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

8 minute read

25 June 2026

01:15 pm

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South Africans braved freezing temperatures to celebrate Bafana's historic World Cup triumph.

WATCH: Trevor Noah, Tyla, Cassper Nyovest and Mzansi celebrate Bafana’s historic World Cup win

Picture: Social media

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Bafana’s World Cup miracle sparks wild 3am street celebrations across Mzansi.

South Africa woke up to one of its proudest sporting mornings on Thursday. Bafana Bafana etched their names into football history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the very first time.

A solitary second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko handed Hugo Broos‘ men a famous 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico. This sent the nation into scenes of jubilation rarely witnessed since the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Picture Social media /Instagram

The victory means Bafana Bafana have advanced to the Round of 32. They will face the co-host nation, Canada, on Sunday, 28 June.

As Maseko found the back of the net in the 63rd minute, millions of South Africans watching from their living rooms erupted in celebration. This happened despite the match taking place in the early hours of the morning.

From Soweto to Durban, Cape Town to Polokwane, ordinary South Africans poured onto icy winter streets shortly after 3am. They were wrapped in gowns, blankets, and Bafana Bafana scarves.

Social media was flooded with videos showing fans dancing in slippers, draped in the national flag, and blowing vuvuzelas. Thus, neighbourhoods came alive.

Some supporters celebrated from the backs of bakkies while others gathered at petrol stations and street corners. They were singing struggle songs and chanting “Bafana Bafana!” into the freezing winter air.

The historic triumph also drew reactions from some of South Africa’s biggest stars.

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah took to social media to salute the national team. He shared his excitement over Bafana’s historic achievement and praised the players for proving doubters wrong on football’s biggest stage.

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest could hardly contain his excitement. Shortly after the final whistle, the star shared a celebratory video aimed at Nigerian fans. These fans had jokingly predicted a South African defeat.

“Oga, come out now,” Cassper laughed in the video, playfully teasing his continental rivals after Bafana secured their place in history.

Global music sensation Tyla, who performed South Africa’s national anthem before kick-off, was equally emotional.

The Grammy winner celebrated the result online, expressing pride at being part of such a monumental occasion for the country.

Picture Tyla Instagram

For many South Africans, Tyla’s stirring rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika before the opening match against Mexico instilled a sense of pride that hasn’t left local hearts. The singer has been posting about the squad from the beginning of the tournament.

The victory marks another remarkable chapter in Bafana Bafana’s resurgence under coach Hugo Broos. The team overcame early tournament setbacks to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time.

Now, with Canada standing between Bafana this Sunday, 28 June at 9pm.

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Bafana Bafana Cassper Nyovest FIFA World Cup Trevor Noah Tyla

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