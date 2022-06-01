Connie shares first day back on set for ‘Kings of Joburg’ with late husband Shona

Lerato Maimela

Kings of Joburg fans will soon be locked to their screens once again, as Connie Ferguson and the production team have started filming the second season of the South African crime television show.

Taking to social media, Connie made another diary entry to her late husband, where she thanked him for everything he has done for her while looking over her as her angel, and she shared with him the successful day she and the production team had on the first day of filming the television series he created.

“Dear Sho. My ANGEL, thank you for EVERYTHING! Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You’d be very proud of the team! I certainly am! Long live my KING! Long live,” said Ferguson in the caption of her post.

Prior to his passing, Shona announced that a second season of the Netflix Original series would be filmed and released.

Shona played the role of Simon “Vader” Masire, the charming head of the family’s criminal business. Throughout the show he convinces his brother, Mogomotsi Masire, to return to a life of crime after he was released from prison.

It is also revealed that Simon has a secret family, which he later sacrifices to honour a supernatural family curse.

It has not yet been revealed who will be taking over the character of Simon Masire.

Ferguson Films is not the only exciting project in Connie’s career, as she has also announced that she is working on something with her personal care brand, Connie, Personal Care.

The businesswoman took to social media last week, and asked for her fans and followers to share their experiences of taking care of their natural hair, as well as their wigs and weaves.

Connie Personal Care has always provided their customers with body lotions and body butters, but it seems that the brand will now be branching into hair care products.