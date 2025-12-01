Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband on what would have been their 24th anniversary

The couple tied the knot on 30 November, 2001, and Shona passed away in 2021.

On what would’ve been their 24th anniversary yesterday, actress Connie Ferguson remembered her late husband, Shona.

“I will never stop paying tribute to our love SHO, because it was one for the books! A gift worth remembering and celebrating,” wrote Connie on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot on 30 November, 2001, and Shona passed away in 2021. For their 10th anniversary in 2011, the couple renewed their vows.

The photo that Connie shared included her late mother, who passed away in 2013.

“Thank you for everything, I love you for eternity my Skat. Continue resting king and my queen. You live on because we remember you.”

Love at first sight

A few years ago, speaking on Kaya FM, Connie shared how when the couple met she wasn’t interested in being in a relationship.

“It was unexpected. When I met Shona I was at a time in my life when it was just me and Lesedi. I never wanted to get married again and I wasn’t interested in a relationship.

“I remember the evening that I met him I was advocating for TB treatment at the time. I had just come back from an activation and he was dropping Lorato’s friends at my house.

“I heard this laughter from my kitchen and I was intrigued. So I walked down the passage and saw this guy wearing a suit facing away from me. I think he heard my footsteps and this good-looking man turned around,” said Connie.

“He took out his hand and said ‘Hi, I’m Shona’. I froze for a second. We started talking and we had so much in common.”

It was July 2001 when the couple met; by October, Shona had paid lobola, and they tied the knot that November.

“The feelings developed so quickly. I had never felt like that in my entire life,” Connie said.

