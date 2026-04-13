Connie Ferguson, Thabo Rametsi and Connie Chiume honoured at the first ever Directors Guild of South Africa Creatives Awards

DGSA Creatives Awards celebrate excellence in directing across film, television, commercials, and digital storytelling.

The Directors Guild of South Africa (DGSA) successfully hosted the first-ever DGSA Creatives Awards on Saturday, 11 April, at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

This landmark event, initially planned for last November, aims to spotlight the country’s talented directors making waves both locally and internationally. This year, it honoured household names like Connie Ferguson, Thabo Rametsi and the late Connie Chiume.

According to a report published by Actor Spaces and a statement by the guild, the DGSA Creatives Awards 2026 honour excellence in directing across diverse categories, including feature film, television, commercials, branded content, short films, and digital storytelling.

The ceremony celebrates visionary directors who craft authentic South African narratives infused with innovation and cultural depth; stories that resonate with universal audiences while pushing creative boundaries in the rapidly evolving African content landscape.

Fikile Mthwalo on the red carpet at the DGSA Creatives Awards. Picture: @directors_guildofsouthafrica / Instagram

The guild further argues that as global interest in African cinema and television continues to surge, South African directors are playing a pivotal role in shaping a new cinematic language. Their work blends local realities with compelling storytelling that transcends borders, contributing meaningfully to the worldwide content ecosystem.

A standout feature of the awards is the rigorous, peer-reviewed adjudication process, which evaluates nominees against the highest standards of artistic excellence and professional achievement.

DGSA representative Andile Sinqoto emphasised the global relevance of South African directors, stating that their contributions are actively defining a rich, diverse, and impactful cinematic voice on the continent and beyond.

In addition to the accolades, the event served as a premier networking and collaboration hub. Industry stakeholders (including filmmakers, producers, broadcasters, cinematographers, editors, writers, and international partners) gathered to foster dialogue, build partnerships, and advance African storytelling on the world stage.

Full list of this year’s winners