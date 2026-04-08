Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson celebrates second son Masego Kendrick’s first birthday

South African actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is celebrating her second son's first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

South African actress, producer and content creator Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson is melting hearts as she marks a major family milestone: her second son Masego Kendrick Matsunyane’s first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on what fans are calling a bittersweet “SegoBear Turns 1” moment, Matsunyane-Ferguson shared an intimate black-and-white throwback photo of herself cradling her newborn, kissing his head in a tender hospital moment just after he was born. The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and loving comments from fans celebrating alongside the Ferguson family star.

“Happy birthday my little SegoBear. This year flew by at an alarming rate. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. You are pure love and joy, Masego Kendrick Matsunyane. Mama loves you so much :sob::blue_heart::bear: #SegoBearTurns1,” wrote the doting mom in her caption.

Privacy first: Keeping baby’s face off her profile

True to her long-standing choice to shield her youngest child from the public eye, Matsunyane-Ferguson has kept Masego’s face off her profile. Instead of the usual bright, clear baby photos many celebrity parents share, she opted for shots that capture moments in his life without showing people outside of her circle what he looks like.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, daughter of South African acting legend Connie Ferguson, is no stranger to the spotlight. Picture: Gallo Images

The privacy choice has only added fuel to the fire of online speculation. Ever since Matsunyane-Ferguson announced her second pregnancy on her 32nd birthday with the playful caption “32 looking different… Baby Bear coming soon,” fans have been buzzing and guessing who the father of little Masego Kendrick might be. While the actress has remained tight-lipped, the mystery continues to spark lively (and respectful) conversations in the comments.

A busy mom balancing family and a thriving career

As the daughter of South African acting legends Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane (with the late Shona Ferguson serving as her binus dad), Matsunyane-Ferguson is no stranger to the spotlight. She’s best known for her contribution to standout roles in hit shows like The Queen and Rhythm City and has built a successful career as a producer and digital content creator. Her first son Ronewa (born 2015) has Austin Malema and Matsunyane-Ferguson as parents, following in his mom’s footsteps of being born to two talented parents working in the entertainment industry.

Now, just one year after welcoming her second bundle of joy, she’s proving that she can juggle it all.

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While celebrating Masego’s milestone, the star has also been actively promoting her eagerly awaited new comedic film Destroying Desmond. In recent weeks, she dropped the first-look teaser, starring alongside a stellar South African cast including Jesse Suntele, Pearl Thusi and others.

Fans react with love and support

The birthday post has been flooded with messages from fellow moms, celebrity friends and loyal followers. Many noted how quickly the year has passed and applauded Matsunyane-Ferguson for sharing such a personal moment while still protecting her son’s privacy. Others couldn’t resist adding playful theories about “Baby Bear’s” dad, but the overwhelming tone remains one of celebration and admiration for the actress’s grounded approach to fame and family.