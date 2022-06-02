Leandie du Randt on how to deal with the death of a loved one

Renate Engelbrecht

Whilst things might normally look all glitz and glam in actress Leandie du Randt’s life, the past month has not necessarily been all that glamorous.

Although Leandie and her partner, Stephan Neethling have just moved into a brand-new home, she also had to deal with the anniversary of her mother’s passing, followed by Mother’s Day in May.

On 5 May eight years ago, Leandie’s life was turned upside down when her mom passed away. She then wrote on social media: “Will miss you forever, Mommy. You sparkled. #RIP.”

With May being a tough month for the actress, she was happy when June arrived.

“Time for some truth,” Leandie wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“So glad it’s June. Airdropping some grace and love to whoever of you might need it. May has been emotionally tough for me (even though it doesn’t seem like it on social most of the time, my friends and family know all too well). It’s like my body feels the passing of my mother every year in May.”

The actress and Slank presenter also shared her two cents on how to deal with emotional situations like these.

“Wherever you are – be aware, be still and just go through it. Thoughts and feelings will come and go – acknowledge them and then bless the uninvited ones away – cling to the good and grateful ones for dear life.”

On 5 May this year, Leandie shared a photo of her mother, saying: “Today marks 8 years since my beautiful mother Elmarie passed.

There are times where I completely forget what it feels like to have a mom and then there are times (more often than not) that I can close my eyes and feel her next to me.”

She said her mother was hardworking, strict, sociable, organised and that she always looked impeccable.

“She told me how pretty, clever and able I was every single day (even if it wasn’t always true) and yes, I believed it!”