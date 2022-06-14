Activists vow to disrupt concerts in SA if Bieber performs in Israel

Lethabo Malatsi

Just after Canadian singer Justin Bieber took to social media to reveal his current health status, more problems are on the horizon as he faces backlash for his upcoming Israel trip.

Though the continuation of Bieber’s ‘Justice World Tour’ is indefinite, #Africa4Palestine said it will disrupt Bieber’s South African concert if he performs in Israel.

#Africa4Palestine activists said they have purchased a large number of tickets and promised to disrupt his upcoming concerts in Cape Town on 28 September at the DHL Stadium in Johannesburg on 1 October at the FNB Stadium.

In a brief statement, #Africa4Palestine said the 28-year-old should respect the boycott of Israel and cancel his 13 October 2022 concert in Tel Aviv.

Bieber’s Justice World Tour started on 18 February 2022 and is set to end on 25 March 2023.

“We call on Justin to do the right thing and cancel his performance in Israel or face a serious backlash because South Africans and many across the world will not accept a “Justice” tour which includes Apartheid Israel,” #Africa4Palestine spokesperson Tisetso Magama said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Justin Bieber apologises for cancelling concerts after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

World Tour indefinite

Beliebers are anxious about whether the singer will continue with his world tour due to his ailing health.

Justin revealed that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which led to one-half of his face being paralysed.

The 28-year-old singer shared a video on his personal Instagram account to apologise to fans for cancelling some concerts and asking them to be patient with him.

This comes after he cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York last week.

“We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be OK, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I am going to rest,” Bieber said in a video.

Additional information by Xanet Scheepers