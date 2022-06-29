Comedian Carpo tried to kill himself five times

Lerato Maimela

South African media personality and comedian Solomon ‘Carpo’ More has opened up about his long and hard battle with depression after losing both of his parents.

The 31-year-old MC recently completed a 21km race for mental health with Standard Bank which he has been training for, for the last couple of months.

Taking to social media, Solomon shared a picture of himself in his full race gear before competing in the race, thanking all the parties involved in the 21km race as well as his trainers, friends and family for their love and support.

“Guys I just wanna say thank you very much @standardbanksa @samthechallenger @cock.henry and everyone who came and showed love. Thank you to my friends and family thank you,” said Carpo.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Carpo shared that the race for mental health was something that was close to his heart, and that he wanted to share his story with other people on the hardships he has faced in his life after losing both his mother and father.

“This is something big and close to my heart. I’ve been through so much, losing my mom and dad, and I want to share my story with people. I cried a lot before the race because June is the month I lost my dad,” said Solomon.

The media personality also revealed that his parents’ death left him feeling suicidal, so much so that he tried to kill himself five times, but has overcome his mental health issues and is now in a much better place.

“I know how it feels to want to kill yourself. I tried it five times after my parents passed away. I tried hanging myself, cutting myself. I did all those things. Now a big cloud has left me,” said Carpo.

Touching base on the topic of mental health as well as his close friendship with musician and businessman Cassper Nyovest, Carpo shared a story where he was faced with a near death experience from self harm which landed him in hospital.

“I went to the hospital. I was bleeding bad and Cassper paid R103k cash. The doctor said no-one could survive what I survived,” said More.

After receiving medical care, the comedian said Nyovest advised him to go to therapy to deal with his mental health issues, and even paid for his therapy sessions which helped with his anger and temper.

“When I stayed with him I felt he was someone who cared about me. He was like my friend, father and brother. He advised that I seek help. He paid for my therapy so I can calm down,” said Carpo.

In a social media post shared earlier this year, Carpo revealed that he had lost 20kg since he started training, saying he wants to try and lose another 10kg to reach his goal weight.