AKA begs Elon Musk for help with load shedding, gets left on read

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes is asking himself why the South African government hasn’t approached the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, to help solve the country’s energy crisis.

Taking to Twitter to share how disgruntled he is with the rolling blackouts, which this week escalated to stage 6 load shedding, AKA is wondering why we aren’t asking South African-born billionaire Musk for assistance.

Tweeting to his over 5.2 million followers, AKA wrote: “Excuse me sir…@elonmusk…I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all.”

The tweet received a lot of social media traffic, but it seemed to not have moved the majority shareholder of Twitter who still hasn’t responded.

AKA posted a follow-up tweet hours later, hilariously pleading for Musk to take care of his “original country.”

“Please @elonmusk. I know you have a solution for load shedding…do it for your country… your original one.”

Musk was born and raised in Pretoria, but emigrated with most of his family to Canada when he was 17 years old.

The richest man in the world, estimated to be worth $46.5 billion (approximately R733 billion) doesn’t really have fond memories of his South African childhood or his birth country.

Musk has spoken about his “excruciating” childhood, saying his father was emotionally abusive and tough on his children. Errol would allegedly tell Elon and his brother, Kimbal, “to sit silently for hours as he lectured them”.

So, if South Africans are still waiting on Musk to donate, fund or help the country, don’t hold your breath as he has demonstrated in the past that he is really unbothered by our problems, and in all honesty his not obligated to do so.