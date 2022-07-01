WATCH: Anele Mdoda rubs shoulders with Beyoncé’s father

Lerato Maimela

South African radio personality and television presenter Anele Mdoda made headlines after rubbing shoulders with the iconic Beyoncé’s father.

Mdoda as well as other South African public figures made their way to Los Angeles last week, where they attended the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, 26 June.

Taking to social media, Khaya Dlanga shared a video of Anele, which she had sent to him from Los Angeles.

In the video, the radio personality addresses Khaya, reminds him of the plan they had to distribute his books, and then says that she has found someone important and special to pass his books onto.

“Hello fantastic Khaya Dlanga. Remember we said we must give your books to somebody special. I finally found somebody special to give your books to. I hope you agree with my choice,” said Mdoda.

Soon after, Anele turns the camera to the special someone she has mentioned, and to Khaya as well as his followers’ surprise it was Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father.

Mdoda and Knowles experience some confusion as Mathew thought that the video Anele was taking was actually a live video call with Dlanga, but once the radio personality clears up the confusion he says to Khaya that he is excited to read the books.

“I am looking forward to reading these. I am an avid reader, and I can’t wait. I have a trip to Rome on Tuesday so I will be on a plane for hours, and I would have finished both of these books before I get to Rome. Thank you,” said Mr Knowles.

“Santa Maria! Get yourself a friend like Anele. She gave my books to Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s dad! Whaaaat,” said Dlanga in the caption of the post.