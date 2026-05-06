From Karowe Mine to the Met Gala steps: Look at Beyoncé’s record-breaking $50 million diamonds

Making a triumphant return to the Met Gala as co-chair, Beyoncé stunned in Balmain paired with Chopard's historic diamond suite sourced from Botswana.
After a decade-long hiatus from the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Beyoncé made a monumental return for the 2026 Met Gala. Serving as co-chair alongside Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, the global icon embraced the “Costume Art” theme.
Her sparkly look and diamond-adorned limbs were as much an ode to the marvels of geology as they were to art in fashion.
While her custom sheer, skeletal gown by longtime collaborator Olivier Rousteing turned heads, the shimmering history draped around her neck stole the show. Beyoncé wore pieces from Chopard’s ‘The Garden of Kalahari’ collection. The design house described the collection as a high-jewellery suite with deep ties to Botswana’s rich mineral heritage.
The Botswana connection
The centrepiece of Beyoncé’s ensemble was a record-breaking necklace crafted from the legendary “Queen of Kalahari” diamond. The original rough stone weighed a staggering 342 carats and was sourced from the Karowe Mine in Botswana, operated by Lucara Diamond.
The mine is globally renowned for its yield of exceptional, high-quality gems. And Beyoncé’s choice to wear these specific stones highlights Botswana’s leadership in the ethical sourcing of ultra-rare diamonds, as celebrated in a post by the official X (Twitter) account for Brand Botswana.
According to Chopard, the Queen of Kalahari was a stone of “unprecedented luminescence and local importance,” yielding 23 flawless diamonds, five of which weigh over 20 carats.
A $50 million masterpiece
Industry experts have estimated the value of the transformable collar and its accompanying suite at upwards of $50 million (R832.5 million). This estimate makes it one of the most expensive jewellery moments in the Met Gala’s history.
The necklace itself is set in 18-karat white “Fairmined” gold, a certification that guarantees the gold was mined under responsible social and environmental conditions.
It features a central 6.41-carat brilliant-cut diamond, supported by an additional 140 carats of diamonds.
To complete the look, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer wore a statement bracelet featuring two massive emerald-cut diamonds (21 and 14.7 carats, respectively). Plus, a further 36.74 carats of supporting stones as well as complementary diamond earrings from Chopard that mirrored the intricate, skeletal aesthetic of her Rousteing gown.
A purposeful choice
The 2026 dress code, “Fashion is Art,” provided the perfect backdrop for a diamond suite that took Chopard’s artisans years to design and cut. By choosing the Garden of Kalahari, Beyoncé unintentionally centred African excellence and artisanal craft in a global conversation.
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