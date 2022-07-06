‘SK Khoza eating it like groceries on HD view’

Lerato Maimela

South African award winning actor, Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza has once again become a trending topic on social media after a snippet from his sex tape – which shows him performing oral sex on an unknown woman – went viral.

Since the explicit video surfaced the actor has become the number one trending topic on Twitter. His fans and other tweeps are now thinking that he may be cursed, because he is always making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

After waking up to his own sex tape going viral, Khoza took to his Instagram stories to express how tiresome it is for him to constantly be humiliated and discussed on social media.

“Why can’t I just be left alone in peace,” asked Khoza.

Here is what tweeps had to say about SK Khoza’s sex tape:

ALSO READ: ‘I will defend myself’ – SK Khoza’s ex breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Earlier this year, Sthembiso’s ex-fiancé Ayanda Hlongwane broke her silence about the alleged abuse she experienced while she was in a relationship with the actor.

Taking to social media, Ayanda shared screenshots of texts between her and SK as well as pictures which showed the injures she allegedly sustained from SK Khoza.

“I only dropped the charges because he asked for mediation and there’s the letter from his lawyer. My lawyer was communicating with me and told me I’ll go to court only when I’m needed and that was when I went to sign that I agree for the meditation,” said Hlongwane.

During an interview with TT Mbha, SK said he also had proof of text messages from Ayanda which would change the narrative, but chose not to share them with the public because he does not believe in fighting fire with fire.

“This is my question to South Africa, my country. Why hasn’t anybody called me to ask if I hit Ayanda Hlongwane? Does my country know that I went to court six and seven times and Ayanda never pitched, not once and she had to be subpoenaed?

“When Ayanda arrived, she went to sign that she wants to drop the charges and reconcile with me.

“Do people know the kind of messages I have on my phone, that I could easily post. But I am not that kind of a person, I don’t fight fire with fire. But I can say it to you today, live, I have never hit a woman in my life,” said Khoza.