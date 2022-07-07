Kairo Forbes hits 1 million followers, launches jewelry collection

Lerato Maimela

The six-year-old daughter of Kiernan Forbes and Ntombezinhle Jiyane, Kairo Forbes, has announced a new and fun business venture which she has embarked on with her mother.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Kairo revealed that she and her mother’s jewelry and accessory brand, Era By DJ Zinhle, has been working on a children’s jewelry collaboration.

The collaboration promises to take buyers on an astronomical adventure that will take them ‘Out of this World’.

The kidfluencer also revealed that she would be launching the collection on 8 July, in celebration of her 7th birthday.

“Only 3 more sleeps till my 7th birthday! To celebrate I’m exploring a brand new territory with @erabydjzinhle and we’re going on an astronomical adventure that will take you #outofthisworld. Are you ready to blast off on the EraxKairo spaceship,” said Kairo Forbes.

Earlier today, Kairo shared a picture from a photoshoot which she had in LA, during her vacation with with DJ Zinhle, which reveal a few of the items which will be available in her Out Of This World jewelry collection.

“Sneak peak. One more sleep to my birthday and the launch of my new #OutOfThisWorld jewelry collection! Another #eraXkairo collaboration!!! ???? #KairoTurns7,” said Forbes in the caption of her post.

The Era By Dj Zinhle Instagram page posted a different photo from Kairo’s LA photoshoot, which shows more of the jewelry items that will be available for purchase from her new collection.

The photos show the six-year-old wearing a gold chain necklace that has a few colourful cloud and star pendants, a gold cloud nail bracelet which matches the necklace, as well as cloud earrings which complete the matching set.

Kairo’s collaboration with Era By DJ Zinhle would not be her first, as the kidfluencer has collaborated with her mother’s brand before to create children’s watches, spectacles and sunglasses under her own name.